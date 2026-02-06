ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K High Court Stays Defamation Case Against Aditya Dhar's 'Article 370' Film

A view of the Srinagar wing of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed against filmmakers associated with the feature film 'Article 370'. The High Court held that the trial court failed to follow mandatory statutory procedure before issuing notice to the accused.

In an interim order, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi stayed further proceedings before the Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, observing that the Magistrate issued notice without recording sworn statements of the complainant and witnesses as required under law.

"Adverting to the facts of the present case, it is apparent that notices have been issued to the applicant without recording the statements of the complainant and witnesses, which is against the prescribed procedure under the BNSS, therefore, this Court is of the view that the impugned order is not sustainable in the eyes of law," Justice Kazmi said in the judgment.

The court directed that "subject to objections of other side and till next date of hearing before the Bench, the proceedings in the complaint filed by respondent, shall stay."

The order was passed in CRM(M) No. 36/2026 along with a connected application CrlM No. 72/2026 and spans multiple pages as part of the official High Court record.

The petition was filed by Aditya Dhar and other petitioners, including two individuals engaged in feature film production and a private limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, for film production purposes. They were represented by Senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri along with advocates Farman Ali Magrey, Parag Khandhar, Ibrahim Alam, Chandrima Mitra and Sikander Hayat Khan.

The respondent in the case is Ghulam Mohammad Shah, who filed a criminal complaint alleging harm to his reputation due to depiction in the film.

According to the complaint, the respondent alleged that the filmmakers used a photograph allegedly belonging to him in the feature film Article 370 and depicted him as a terrorist within the film's narrative, thereby damaging his reputation.

"It is the case of the respondent that the petitioners in one of feature films directed/co-produced by them, namely Article 370 have used a photograph allegedly that of the respondent, and depicted him as a terrorist in the context of the plot of the feature film, as a consequence thereof, harm has been caused to the reputation of the respondent," the court recorded.

Based on the complaint, the Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, had issued pre-cognizance summons on December 30, 2025 for an offence punishable under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The petitioners approached the High Court under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, challenging both the complaint and the Magistrate’s order issuing summons.