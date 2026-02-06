J&K High Court Stays Defamation Case Against Aditya Dhar's 'Article 370' Film
The High Court held that the trial court failed to follow mandatory statutory procedure before issuing notice to the accused.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday stayed proceedings in a criminal defamation complaint filed against filmmakers associated with the feature film 'Article 370'. The High Court held that the trial court failed to follow mandatory statutory procedure before issuing notice to the accused.
In an interim order, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi stayed further proceedings before the Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, observing that the Magistrate issued notice without recording sworn statements of the complainant and witnesses as required under law.
"Adverting to the facts of the present case, it is apparent that notices have been issued to the applicant without recording the statements of the complainant and witnesses, which is against the prescribed procedure under the BNSS, therefore, this Court is of the view that the impugned order is not sustainable in the eyes of law," Justice Kazmi said in the judgment.
The court directed that "subject to objections of other side and till next date of hearing before the Bench, the proceedings in the complaint filed by respondent, shall stay."
The order was passed in CRM(M) No. 36/2026 along with a connected application CrlM No. 72/2026 and spans multiple pages as part of the official High Court record.
The petition was filed by Aditya Dhar and other petitioners, including two individuals engaged in feature film production and a private limited company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, for film production purposes. They were represented by Senior Advocate Syed Faisal Qadri along with advocates Farman Ali Magrey, Parag Khandhar, Ibrahim Alam, Chandrima Mitra and Sikander Hayat Khan.
The respondent in the case is Ghulam Mohammad Shah, who filed a criminal complaint alleging harm to his reputation due to depiction in the film.
According to the complaint, the respondent alleged that the filmmakers used a photograph allegedly belonging to him in the feature film Article 370 and depicted him as a terrorist within the film's narrative, thereby damaging his reputation.
"It is the case of the respondent that the petitioners in one of feature films directed/co-produced by them, namely Article 370 have used a photograph allegedly that of the respondent, and depicted him as a terrorist in the context of the plot of the feature film, as a consequence thereof, harm has been caused to the reputation of the respondent," the court recorded.
Based on the complaint, the Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, had issued pre-cognizance summons on December 30, 2025 for an offence punishable under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The petitioners approached the High Court under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, challenging both the complaint and the Magistrate’s order issuing summons.
Their senior counsel argued that the Magistrate had failed to comply with mandatory procedural requirements under Section 223 of BNSS before issuing notice, including recording sworn statements of the complainant and witnesses and providing relevant materials to the accused. The High Court examined the record of the trial court and found procedural deficiencies.
"Record was called from the Court of learned Forest Magistrate, Srinagar, its perusal would reveal that the Court has not proceeded in accordance with law. The pre-cognizance notice has been issued to the petitioners on December 30, 2025, they have been directed to appear on February 7, 2026, but there is nothing on record to show that the statement of the complainant or those of the witnesses have been recorded," the court noted.
Justice Kazmi emphasised that Section 223 of the BNSS requires Magistrates to examine the complainant and witnesses on oath before proceeding further.
The court reproduced and relied on precedents from multiple High Courts interpreting the BNSS framework and highlighted that statutory safeguards are intended to protect accused persons from unnecessary harassment.
Citing legal precedent, the court noted that "the Magistrate has to first examine upon oath the complainant and the witnesses, if any, and the substance of such examination is to be reduced in writing," and only thereafter can further steps be taken in accordance with law.
The High Court further underscored that providing an opportunity of hearing to the accused is not a mere formality but must be meaningful and supported by relevant material.
"The proviso indicates that an accused should have an opportunity of being heard. Opportunity of being heard would not mean an empty formality," the court observed. The High Court issued notice to the respondent and listed the matter for further hearing on March 23, 2026.
In the meantime, proceedings before the trial court remain stayed. The court also allowed the petitioners' application seeking exemption from filing certified copies of the complaint and impugned order at this stage, but directed them to file the documents within two weeks.
"On the set of facts and grounds urged, coupled with the submissions made at Bar, the instant application is allowed and the requirement of placing on record the certified copy of impugned complaint and impugned order dated December 30, 2025 is dispensed with. However, the petitioners are directed to file the same within two weeks," the court said.
