ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K High Court Rejects Fresh Medical Plea Of Ex-Kashmir Bar Association President Mian Qayoom Citing SC Supervision

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh dismissed a fresh plea seeking urgent medical directions for former Kashmir High Court Bar Association (KHCBA) president Mian Abdul Qayoom, who is currently lodged in Jammu jail. The HC held that it could not pass “parallel or overlapping directions” when the Supreme Court (SC) was already monitoring his health condition.

The case has drawn national attention because it involves a prominent lawyer accused of the 2020 murder of advocate Babar Qadri. In his four-page order, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal said the application was “not maintainable” since the apex court had already issued “specific and comprehensive directions” for Qayoom’s medical examination and treatment.

The court’s most important finding was clear: once the Supreme Court has directed AIIMS Jammu to assess the petitioner and decide whether he needs to be shifted to Delhi, the High Court will not issue a second set of medical orders on the same issue.

Dismissing the application, the court said, “Having regard to the fact that the Hon’ble Supreme Court is already seized of the matter and has issued specific and comprehensive directions governing the medical examination and treatment of the petitioner, this Court is of the considered view that it would not be appropriate to issue any parallel or overlapping directions at this stage.”

The application was moved not directly by Qayoom, but by his wife, who told the court that her husband, currently lodged in District Jail, Amphalla, Jammu, had informed her over the phone that he was suffering from acute pain on the right side of his abdomen. According to the plea, he was later taken to Government Medical College, Jammu, where an ultrasound reportedly showed multiple cysts in the right kidney.

Qayoom, the petitioner, is a senior advocate and former president of the KHCBA. He is currently in jail in connection with the Babar Qadri murder case, in which he is accused under provisions including the UAPA. His earlier plea for medical bail had already been rejected by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, after which he moved the Supreme Court.

The respondents in the present case are listed as the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and others, though no one appeared on their behalf when the matter was heard on Tuesday, according to the order.

The High Court reproduced the Supreme Court’s February 24 order, in which the top court had said, “The only issue for consideration is the medical condition of the petitioner.”