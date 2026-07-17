ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu & Kashmir: High Court Closes Contempt Cases In 145 Constable Recruitment Case After Supreme Court Stay

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday closed a batch of contempt petitions arising from the recruitment of 145 constables (operators) after taking note of the Supreme Court's decision to stay both the operation of the High Court's earlier directions and further proceedings in the matter.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar passed the order while hearing a series of connected contempt petitions, with Bilal Ahmed Bhat and others vs Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department, Jammu and others serving as the lead case.

The High Court noted that the Supreme Court, while hearing SLP (Civil) Diary No. 33036/2026, had stayed the operation of the High Court's orders dated February 6, 2026 and May 15, 2026, which formed the basis of the contempt proceedings.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India... has stayed the operation of the orders impugned dated 06.02.2026 and 15.05.2026 passed by this Court and has also stayed further proceedings before this Court," the Bench observed.

The court further recorded that in four other connected matters pending before the apex court — Diary Nos. 33581/2026, 33583/2026, 33586/2026 and 33960/2026 — the respondents had been directed to file affidavits before the Supreme Court undertaking compliance with the concerned orders within three months from July 8, 2026.