ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K HC Denies Bail To Naveed Babu's Brother In Hizb Conspiracy Case Involving Suspended Cop Davinder Singh

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has rejected the bail plea of Syed Irfan Ahmad, brother of Hizbul Mujahideen's top terrorist Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, in a terror conspiracy case involving suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh. The court underlined that there was "sufficient prima-facie material" linking him to activities aimed at "waging war against India."

A division bench of justices Sindhu Sharma and Shahzad Azeem dismissed Irfan's appeal against an April 22, 2025 order of the Special Judge for NIA cases in Jammu, which had denied him bail under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Syed Irfan Ahmad, son of late Syed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and a resident of Nazneenpora Keegam in Shopian district, had moved the appeal through his mother, Shafiqa Akhter. The respondent in the case was the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jammu.

The court said Irfan, identified as accused number six in the case, acted as an intermediary between his brother Naveed Babu, advocate Irfan Shafi Mir and suspended police officer Davinder Singh to facilitate terrorist movement and logistical support.

"The appellant has been found to be part of this larger conspiracy and acted as an intermediary, who facilitated the safe movement of A-1 (Hizb terrorist Babu), and other terrorists from Shopian to Jammu in the month of February 2019, for exfiltration to Pakistan with the help of Hizb leadership," the bench said in its 12-page judgment.

The court added that there was "sufficient prima-facie material supporting the raising of funds and their transfer to A-3 (Davinder Singh) for their safe passage."

According to the judgment, the NIA case involves allegations of terror funding, arms smuggling, harbouring terrorists and conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India. Irfan and 10 co-accused were chargesheeted under multiple provisions of the IPC and UAPA.