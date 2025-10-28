J&K Govt Rejects Bill Granting Ownership To Illegal Occupants, Omar Warns of ‘Floodgates For Land Grab’
The Bill moved by Peoples PDP MLA Waheed Para had proposed providing land rights to those who have illegally constructed houses on state land.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government rejected the private members' land rights bill seeking ownership of the lands in the UT for those who have illegally constructed their houses on it.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the portfolio of the urban and housing development department, reasoned that the proposed bill would open "floodgates for land grab."
In the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Bill moved by Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, had proposed providing land rights to those who have illegally constructed houses on state land.
It was among the 41 private members' bills ranging from the liquor ban to the establishment of Lokayukta and a human rights forum in the Union Territory, according to the Assembly secretariat.
But only eight bills were taken up, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather saying that the rest will be tabled in the next session. Six legislators withdrew their bills after getting assurances from the government, but BJP's Balwani Singh Mankotia and Para's proposed law were put to a vote for introduction in the House.
The bill was put to a voice vote by the Speaker despite a request from the Chief Minister to withdraw it. But the House did not grant leave for their introduction due to a lack of support.
Para refused to withdraw the bill and accused the government of rejecting it for political motives. “You are rejecting it for your own policies. BJP calls it land jihad, don't be afraid of them. Don't fear them. Those who have lived in these homes for the past twenty years must be regularised and granted ownership documents. After August 5, 2019, residents began receiving eviction notices and were ordered to vacate. The bill is meant for securing homes and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Citing the Roshni Act that was struck down by the J&K High Court in 2020, Abdullah said that they could not defend it in court. The State Land Act (vesting of ownership to occupant), 2001, commonly called the Roshni Act, enacted by the Farooq Abdullah-led government in 2001, was meant to provide legal rights to people who were in possession of land before 1990.
It allowed the J&K government to grant ownership rights to unauthorised occupants of state land till 1990. The government had estimated it would raise Rs 25,448 crore by transferring land to occupants against payment at the market rates prevailing in 1990. The funds generated through the scheme were meant to finance power projects in the electricity-deficient state; hence the name ‘Roshni Act’.
In 2004, under Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s government, the cut-off date for the scheme was relaxed; later, former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad extended the cut-off date even further, till 2007. However, according to a 2014 report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, only Rs 76.24 crore was raised, with gross irregularities in transfers also being identified. Factors like these led the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to strike down the Act in October 2020 and ordered a CBI probe into wrongdoing by officials in implementing the Act. All allotments under the Act were declared ‘void ab initio from very inception’.
"Now, the proposed bill is more than Roshni. If this bill is passed, I can construct a house tomorrow and claim land rights over it. We cannot do it. We have a scheme where landless people can be given five marlas. But those who have illegally constructed houses that can be given legal rights are not acceptable," said the Chief Minister on the floor of the legislative assembly.
