J&K Govt Rejects Bill Granting Ownership To Illegal Occupants, Omar Warns of ‘Floodgates For Land Grab’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government rejected the private members' land rights bill seeking ownership of the lands in the UT for those who have illegally constructed their houses on it. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who holds the portfolio of the urban and housing development department, reasoned that the proposed bill would open "floodgates for land grab." In the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Bill moved by Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) MLA from Pulwama, Waheed Para, had proposed providing land rights to those who have illegally constructed houses on state land. It was among the 41 private members' bills ranging from the liquor ban to the establishment of Lokayukta and a human rights forum in the Union Territory, according to the Assembly secretariat. But only eight bills were taken up, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather saying that the rest will be tabled in the next session. Six legislators withdrew their bills after getting assurances from the government, but BJP's Balwani Singh Mankotia and Para's proposed law were put to a vote for introduction in the House. The bill was put to a voice vote by the Speaker despite a request from the Chief Minister to withdraw it. But the House did not grant leave for their introduction due to a lack of support.