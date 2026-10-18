ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K Crime Branch Files Chargesheet Against 15 In Kishtwar Minor's Rape, Death Case

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against 15 people in the Kishtwar minor's rape and death case, alleging a criminal conspiracy to cover up the sexual assault, intimidate the girl's family, and terminate her advanced pregnancy through unauthorised and unsafe methods.

The chargesheet, running into more than 1,000 pages and citing 143 witnesses, invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

The 15-year-old tribal girl was allegedly sexually assaulted repeatedly over several months by a teacher in her school, resulting in her pregnancy. She died following an alleged attempt to terminate the pregnancy in the Chatroo area on August 20.

The case was initially registered at the Chatroo police station following the girl's death. A week later, amid widespread protests, the investigation was transferred to the Special Crime Wing in Jammu. By then, nine people, including the teacher and his brother, had been arrested.

Inspector General of Police, Crime, Sarah Rizvi, constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Senior Superintendent of Police, Special Crime Wing, Jammu, Sanjay Kumar Parihar, immediately after the Crime Branch took over the investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said the chargesheet was filed before the court of the Principal District and Sessions Judge in Kishtwar within 60 days of the SIT taking over the investigation on August 29, he said.

Those named in the chargesheet included the main accused Khalid Hussain, several health workers who allegedly assisted in the attempted abortion, and others accused of pressuring the victim's family to reach a compromise to protect Hussain.

Among the accused, two doctors and another person have been charged under Section 21 read with Section 19 of the POCSO Act for failing to report the matter to the police despite having knowledge of the minor victim's pregnancy, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigation has revealed that the victim's pregnancy came to light during a medical examination at Public Health Centre in Chatroo on August 10. Instead of reporting the matter to the police, as the law mandates in cases involving minors, Hussain, who was then posted as in-charge headmaster of a government school in the area, allegedly conspired with others to suppress the matter and arrange for the pregnancy to be terminated.

Those allegedly involved included two of Hussain's brothers, a brother-in-law, some associates and two influential community elders of the area, one of whom is his uncle.

"The victim's father was prevented from approaching the police and was subjected to pressure and intimidation, including the threat of social boycott," the spokesperson said.

"A settlement deed (Razi-nama) was prepared in a local meeting at the residence of one of the accused. The SIT has seized this document, and the expert opinion of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Jammu has confirmed the authorship of the writing and the signatures on it," he said.