IYF Slams BJP Govt Over Arrest Of Chib, Other IYC Members; Demands Immediate Release

Members of the Indian Youth Front addressing the media at the Indian Youth Congress headquarters in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Indian Youth Front (IYF), the umbrella organisation of the youth wings of different political parties of the INDIA bloc including Congress and National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday demanded immediate release of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib and others, who were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the protest at the recently concluded AI Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Asserting that there is an "undeclared emergency " under the BJP-led government at the Centre, the IYF categorically said it will hit the streets across the country if they are not released.

Addressing a press conference at the IYC headquarters here, Surbhi Dwivedi, national general secretary of the Congress's youth wing, launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the arrest of Chib and others.

She asserted that they were arrested for questioning the Prime Minister over the India-US Trade Deal.

"Our leaders questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US Trade Deal. They were arrested to divert attention from the Trade Deal. The Prime Minister is compromised," Dwivedi said as she reiterated the demand for the release of Chib and others.

She also expressed her gratitude to the leaders of the youth wings of other political parties for extending support to IYC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Fahad Ahmad, national president of Nationalist Youth Congress, youth Wing of National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), while mentioning the India-US trade deal, said, "Under what pressure, the trade deal was done? This trade deal was signed due to fear of the Epstein file, ignoring the rights of farmers and youth. What connection does Narendra Modi have with Eipstein files?"