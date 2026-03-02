IYF Slams BJP Govt Over Arrest Of Chib, Other IYC Members; Demands Immediate Release
Calling it an "undeclared emergency " under the BJP government, the IYF said it will hit the streets if they are not released.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Youth Front (IYF), the umbrella organisation of the youth wings of different political parties of the INDIA bloc including Congress and National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday demanded immediate release of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Uday Bhanu Chib and others, who were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the protest at the recently concluded AI Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here.
Asserting that there is an "undeclared emergency " under the BJP-led government at the Centre, the IYF categorically said it will hit the streets across the country if they are not released.
Addressing a press conference at the IYC headquarters here, Surbhi Dwivedi, national general secretary of the Congress's youth wing, launched a scathing attack on the ruling dispensation over the arrest of Chib and others.
She asserted that they were arrested for questioning the Prime Minister over the India-US Trade Deal.
"Our leaders questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US Trade Deal. They were arrested to divert attention from the Trade Deal. The Prime Minister is compromised," Dwivedi said as she reiterated the demand for the release of Chib and others.
She also expressed her gratitude to the leaders of the youth wings of other political parties for extending support to IYC.
Echoing similar sentiments, Fahad Ahmad, national president of Nationalist Youth Congress, youth Wing of National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), while mentioning the India-US trade deal, said, "Under what pressure, the trade deal was done? This trade deal was signed due to fear of the Epstein file, ignoring the rights of farmers and youth. What connection does Narendra Modi have with Eipstein files?"
"I express my solidarity with the IYC for the protest it held (at the Summit). Our country is not compromised; the Prime Minister is compromised. The youth, farmers are being cheated," he said.
Ahmad further said, "Today, in the country, there is an 'undeclared emergency'. The way his bail was rejected, I am not afraid to say that the 'judiciary' is compromised."
"IYF has today pledged that we will take this protest to every place in the country. They thought by arresting a few people, the will muzzle the voice, but we will continue to raise our voice," he said.
Ahmad added, "We are with Uday Bhanu Chib and others. We are hopeful that they will be released soon."
Anurag Nigam, national coordinator of the Association of Students for Alternative Politics, student wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said, "This government has compromised the interest of farmers and youth through the India-US Trade Deal. The IYC staged the protest because the Prime Minister was compromised. The IYC had done the work of protecting the interests of the farmers and the youth."
"We are with Uday ji. We won't let the interests of the farmers and youths be compromised. By putting someone in jail, you can muzzle the voice. The youth have lost faith in the government. The youth of the country are not scared," he said.
Expressing similar views, Harish Bala of All India Youth Federation of Communist Party of India (CPI) said, "The AI Summit has brought shame to the country. To divert attention, the IYC members were arrested. We condemn their arrest and demand their immediate release."