ETV Bharat / bharat

IYC Workers Protest Outside Meta Office In Gurugram, Police Use Water Cannons

Gurugram: More than a hundred Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a demonstration in front of the Meta office here on Saturday, alleging suppression of opposition voices on the social media giant's online platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

A huge police force was deployed in view of the protest led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, with the organisation's activists raising slogans and questioning the operational practices of the multinational conglomerate.

The protesters climbed onto barricades holding placards that read "Constitution of India, Withheld in India" and shouting slogans such as "Where will you find Meta folks? In the BJP office!"

However, the demonstration was soon stopped by police, who used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and took some of them into custody. Later, these activists were released with a warning, police said. Some IYC workers alleged that police sprayed dirty water on the protesters, a claim the police denied.

Following the protest, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that voices of dissent are being suppressed through a deliberate strategy across Meta's various platforms, particularly Instagram and Facebook.

"Today, social media is no longer merely a medium for entertainment; it has become a vital platform for the public to raise their voices within a democracy, hold the government accountable, and bring issues concerning the youth to the nation's attention. So, any attempt to suppress the voice of a particular political ideology, organisation, or the opposition through social media platforms is a matter of serious concern for the democratic system and the freedom of expression," Chib said.