IYC Workers Protest Outside Meta Office In Gurugram, Police Use Water Cannons
The organisation's activists raise slogans and question the operational practices of the multinational conglomerate.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Gurugram: More than a hundred Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a demonstration in front of the Meta office here on Saturday, alleging suppression of opposition voices on the social media giant's online platforms, Facebook and Instagram.
A huge police force was deployed in view of the protest led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, with the organisation's activists raising slogans and questioning the operational practices of the multinational conglomerate.
The protesters climbed onto barricades holding placards that read "Constitution of India, Withheld in India" and shouting slogans such as "Where will you find Meta folks? In the BJP office!"
However, the demonstration was soon stopped by police, who used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators and took some of them into custody. Later, these activists were released with a warning, police said. Some IYC workers alleged that police sprayed dirty water on the protesters, a claim the police denied.
Following the protest, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that voices of dissent are being suppressed through a deliberate strategy across Meta's various platforms, particularly Instagram and Facebook.
"Today, social media is no longer merely a medium for entertainment; it has become a vital platform for the public to raise their voices within a democracy, hold the government accountable, and bring issues concerning the youth to the nation's attention. So, any attempt to suppress the voice of a particular political ideology, organisation, or the opposition through social media platforms is a matter of serious concern for the democratic system and the freedom of expression," Chib said.
"Suspension of social media accounts of Congress and Youth Congress leaders and workers raises several questions. Meta's management should clarify the specific rules and grounds upon which they took these actions," he demanded. Haryana IYC president Nishit Kataria termed the suspension of social media accounts "a matter of serious concern".
"In a democracy, questioning the government and raising public issues is not a crime. If any attempt is made to silence voices, the Youth Congress will oppose it in a democratic manner. The Meta management must clarify the reasons behind the suspension of the accounts of our leaders and workers," he added.
On November 19, Meta suspended the official Instagram accounts of Indian Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and national in-charge Manish Sharma in India. The next day, Youth Congress workers protested outside the Meta offices in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, following which the accounts of both leaders were restored.
However, the organisation claimed that thousands of accounts and posts belonging to independent journalists, content creators, and opposition leaders remain subject to unlawful restrictions. Meta's latest stance on the issue has not emerged. Earlier, the multinational company had stated that its policies are applied equally to all political parties.
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