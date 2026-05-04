ETV Bharat / bharat

IUML's Kunhalikutty Achieves Largest Victory Margin In Kerala's Electoral History

Thiruvananthapuram: PK Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured the largest victory margin in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, winning the Malappuram constituency by 85,327 votes.

Of the 140 constituencies that went to the polls on April 9, UDF won 103, CPM-led Left Democratic Front 35 and BJP three.

The election results reveal a strong performance by UDF constituents. Alongside the INC’s 63 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 22 seats, while the Kerala Congress (KEC) won seven and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) took three. In contrast, the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) saw a reduction in its strength, with the CPI(M) finishing with 25 seats and the CPI with eight. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure a foothold in the state with three seats.