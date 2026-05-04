IUML's Kunhalikutty Achieves Largest Victory Margin In Kerala's Electoral History
Several other candidates secured significant victory margins, primarily from the IUML and the Indian National Congress.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: PK Kunhalikutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured the largest victory margin in the 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections, winning the Malappuram constituency by 85,327 votes.
Of the 140 constituencies that went to the polls on April 9, UDF won 103, CPM-led Left Democratic Front 35 and BJP three.
The election results reveal a strong performance by UDF constituents. Alongside the INC’s 63 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) secured 22 seats, while the Kerala Congress (KEC) won seven and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) took three. In contrast, the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) saw a reduction in its strength, with the CPI(M) finishing with 25 seats and the CPI with eight. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure a foothold in the state with three seats.
Several other candidates secured significant victory margins, primarily from the IUML and the Indian National Congress (INC). Other significant margins include PMA Sameer (IUML) in Tirurangadi with 63,387 votes, and M Rahmathulla (IUML) in Manjeri with 57,887 votes. TP Ashrafali (IUML) won Kondotty by 56,017 votes, while Aryadan Shoukath of the Indian National Congress won Nilambur by 54,851 votes.
Chandy Oommen (INC) secured the Puthuppally seat with a margin of 52,907 votes, and TV Ibrahim (IUML) won Vallikunnu by 51,289 votes. Uma Thomas (INC) followed with a margin of 50,211 votes in Thrikkakara, and AP Anilkumar (INC) won Wandoor by 47,939 votes. Additional high margins were recorded by Manjalamkuzhi Ali (IUML) in Mankada with 45,609 votes, T Siddique (INC) in Kalpetta with 45,031 votes, and Apu John Joseph of the Kerala Congress (KEC) in Thodupuzha with 44,291 votes.
The narrowest margin in the state was recorded in Azhikode, where KV Sumesh (CPI(M)) held on by just 349 votes. BJP’s V Muraleedharan also survived a close challenge in Kazhakoottam, winning by a mere 428 votes. Other tight races included Kottarakkara, won by KN Balagopal (CPI(M)) with 1,012 votes, and Kuthuparamba, where PK Praveen (RJD) edged out a win by 1,286 votes.
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