ETV Bharat / bharat

Assembly Election 2026 | Will Senior Muslim League Leader P K Kunjalikutty Become King Maker?

Malappuram: IUML general secretary and former minister P K Kunjalikkutty is contesting from this constituency on behalf of United Democratic Front.

Malappuram Assembly constituency is in Malappuram district and part of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is P Ubaidulla of IUML.

This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 6.54 percent of the population.

The constituency’s total electorate is 2,37,728, with 1,19,776 male voters and 1,17,952 female voters.

The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 93.55 percent.