Assembly Election 2026 | Will Senior Muslim League Leader P K Kunjalikutty Become King Maker?
The sitting MLA is P Ubaidulla of IUML
Published : May 4, 2026 at 5:02 AM IST
Malappuram: IUML general secretary and former minister P K Kunjalikkutty is contesting from this constituency on behalf of United Democratic Front.
Malappuram Assembly constituency is in Malappuram district and part of Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA is P Ubaidulla of IUML.
This is a general category seat. Scheduled Castes comprise 6.54 percent of the population.
The constituency’s total electorate is 2,37,728, with 1,19,776 male voters and 1,17,952 female voters.
The 2011 Census recorded a literacy rate of 93.55 percent.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, P Ubaidulla of IUML won the seat by defeating Paloli Abdurahiman of CPM. The winning margin was 35208 votes (21.89%).
In 2016, Indian Union Muslim League candidate P Ubaidulla got elected from this seat. He secured a total of 81,072 votes. CPM candidate Adv K P Sumathi stood second with a total of 45,400 votes. She lost by 35,672 votes.
This year, while NCP-SP's K T Mujeeb is contesting for the Left front, IUML's P K Kunhalikutty is the UDF candidate. BJP's Ashwathi Kumar and AAP's Aboobacker K. P are also in the fray.
Malappuram is a predominantly Muslim-majority, politically significant district in North Kerala, characterized by high population density, rapid urban growth, and a strong UDF (United Democratic Front) political leaning.
It features sixteen legislative assembly constituencies, significant agriculture, and major rivers like the Chaliyar and Bharathapuzha.