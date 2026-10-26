ETV Bharat / bharat

Itself Drought-Hit Due To El Niño, Madhya Pradesh Set To Supply Gujarat Water In Exchange For Electricity

MP will send water to Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: Faced with a Catch-22 situation, neighbouring 'double-engine' states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are about to set up an exchange deal.

While MP is in the grips of a power crisis, several districts in Gujarat are facing drought-like conditions, a result of the El Niño. Now, the MP government is about to supply water for the Rabi crop season to Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, in exchange for electricity from Gujarat. The catch: More than a dozen districts in MP are also drought affected due to the effects of the El Niño.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, said, "Gujarat has explored the possibility of sourcing water from neighbouring states to mitigate water shortages, and to prepare for the upcoming Rabi crop season." Following a telephonic discussion on the matter last Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet MP CM Mohan Yadav in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss this exchange. The proposal is expected to be finalised following this meeting. Water Crisis Due To El Niño The impact of reduced rainfall caused by the El Niño is now evident in around 20 districts of Gujarat, where water scarcity is intensifying. According to media reports, Saurashtra and Kutch are facing the most acute water crisis. The Devbhumi Dwarka district in Saurashtra, for instance, has recorded about 73 per cent less rainfall this season. With water supplies running low for Rabi cultivation, the Gujarat government is preparing to source water from MP. But the impact of El Niño has been evident in the rainfall patterns across MP too. The state recorded 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall, against a normal quota of 949.5 mm (37.4 inches) — a deficit of 4 per cent. The state's western regions have been the most severely affected, experiencing rainfall up to 12 per cent below the average.