Itself Drought-Hit Due To El Niño, Madhya Pradesh Set To Supply Gujarat Water In Exchange For Electricity
Grappling with a power crisis, MP will send water to Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch, though its quantity is yet to be decided, reports Brijendra Pateriya.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:30 PM IST
Bhopal: Faced with a Catch-22 situation, neighbouring 'double-engine' states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are about to set up an exchange deal.
While MP is in the grips of a power crisis, several districts in Gujarat are facing drought-like conditions, a result of the El Niño. Now, the MP government is about to supply water for the Rabi crop season to Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat, in exchange for electricity from Gujarat. The catch: More than a dozen districts in MP are also drought affected due to the effects of the El Niño.
Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, said, "Gujarat has explored the possibility of sourcing water from neighbouring states to mitigate water shortages, and to prepare for the upcoming Rabi crop season."
Following a telephonic discussion on the matter last Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet MP CM Mohan Yadav in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss this exchange. The proposal is expected to be finalised following this meeting.
Water Crisis Due To El Niño
The impact of reduced rainfall caused by the El Niño is now evident in around 20 districts of Gujarat, where water scarcity is intensifying. According to media reports, Saurashtra and Kutch are facing the most acute water crisis. The Devbhumi Dwarka district in Saurashtra, for instance, has recorded about 73 per cent less rainfall this season. With water supplies running low for Rabi cultivation, the Gujarat government is preparing to source water from MP.
But the impact of El Niño has been evident in the rainfall patterns across MP too. The state recorded 908.4 mm (35.8 inches) of rainfall, against a normal quota of 949.5 mm (37.4 inches) — a deficit of 4 per cent. The state's western regions have been the most severely affected, experiencing rainfall up to 12 per cent below the average.
These include the districts of Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar, Dewas, Ashoknagar, Betul, Harda, Indore, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Jhabua, Narmadapuram, Raisen, Sehore, and Vidisha, with rainfall deficits ranging from 9 per cent to 51 per cent. Given this situation, this factor will be taken into consideration before any decision is made regarding the supply of water to Gujarat.
MP's main water reservoirs are at the Tawa and Omkareshwar dams, which also generate electricity. While the Tawa dam, located on the Tawa River in Itarsi, Narmadapuram district, has two 6.75 MW units; the Omkareshwar dam on the Narmada River in Khandwa district houses a 520 MW power plant, besides hosting the country's largest solar power plant on its backwaters with a total planned capacity of 600 MW (of which, 278 MW has already been commissioned). The water from the Omkareshwar Dam flows toward the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat, and is expected to be the primary water source for the downstream state.
Electricity For MP
In exchange of the water supplied, Gujarat will supply electricity to MP to alleviate the state's power shortage. This would be based on an existing agreement between the two states. Already, under this agreement, Gujarat is supplying 57-114 MW of electricity daily to MP, to help address the state's recent power shortages.
Under this arrangement, in the event of below-average rainfall, water is to be prioritised first for drinking purposes, followed by irrigation. Any remaining available water may then be allocated for industrial use. However, a final decision on the quantity of water to be provided is yet to be reached, as MP is also affected by the El Niño.
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