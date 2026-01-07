It's Not 'Mohun Began', 'East Began': TMC Leaders Mock Sports Minister Mandaviya's Pronunciation Slip
Mansukh Mandaviya pronounced India's two iconic football clubs as 'Mohan Began' and 'East Began' during a press conference to announce Indian Super League 2025-26 season.
Hyderabad: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's mispronunciation of the names of India's two most iconic and century-old football clubs drew severe criticism from both fans and the Opposition on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference to announce the return of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2025-26 season on Tuesday, Mandaviya said the league will begin on February 14 and 14 clubs will participate in it.
During this announcement, he pronounced Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as 'Mohan Began' and 'East Began'. In a video of the press conference, the Union Sports Minister is found fumbling to say the names of the two clubs that not only define Kolkata's sporting spirit but its culture. The Minister says "Mohun Began, East Began", seemingly finding it difficult to say the names. He is seen pausing mid-speech and finally managing to correct one of the names with assistance. "East Bengal" he rectified.
The video, capturing the moment, went viral on social media, instantly drawing mockery and political criticism online. The mispronunciation phonetically resembles 'baigan', Hindi word for brinjal.
It is not " मोहन बैंगन." it is mohun bagan.
it is not "ईस्ट बैंगन." it is east bengal.
Trinamool Congress leaders said Mohun Bagan was founded in 1889 and East Bengal in 1920 and misnaming them is not a minor slip but a disconnect with Bengalis. They said that the two clubs have a significant place in India's history. Barefoot Mohun Bagan footballers won over British regiment in 1911 and East Bengal's rise has been associated with migration, they said.
Taking to its X handle, All India Trinamool Congress slammed Mandaviya for his inability to pronounce the names of the two clubs from Bengal with the respect they deserve. The party suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "take some elementary Bengali lessons before his scheduled visit to the state on January 17, lest he invite further humiliation while begging for votes on our soil." It said that 'bohiragotos' (outsiders) who view Bengal with "perpetual disdain" would never understand the sentiments that Bengalis have for football. "Football runs in Bengal's blood. We live it, breathe it, hold it dearer than life itself," he added.
Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on her X handle, "Mohun “baingan” East “baingan” indeed. Bengal voters will make baingan bharta of bhajapa." She said that the Union Sports Minister does not have a clue about the two legendary football teams. "BJP wants to win in Bengal. Saffron vulgarians will be wiped out," she added.
In a video, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh pointed out that the Sports Minister failed to pronounce Mohun Bagan and East Bengal despite reading them from a paper. "These two are century-old clubs but he does not know the names. Mohun Bagan is a national club and East Bengal symbolises fighting spirit. It seems he leant the names for the first time. Bengal's icons are being insulted. Recognise these people," he added.
The video also triggered a debate among football fans on the social media. While some users slammed the Sports Minister's mispronunciation as lack of understanding of the sports, others justified him saying it is just a small language mistake.
"The sports minister cannot pronounce the names of the premier sports club of the country! How shameless," said a user. "They always undermine Bengal," said another. "Mansukh Mandaviya was made Sports Minister of India just to make Jay Shah look better," said a user.
A user however wrote, "Mistakes in words can happen, but intent and action are clear. Sports budgets and facilities have increased under this government." "Under Mansukh Mandaviya ji, sports has seen strong policy push and athlete-focused initiatives. Results on the field come from systems, not sound bites," read another post.
