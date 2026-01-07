ETV Bharat / bharat

It's Not 'Mohun Began', 'East Began': TMC Leaders Mock Sports Minister Mandaviya's Pronunciation Slip

Hyderabad: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's mispronunciation of the names of India's two most iconic and century-old football clubs drew severe criticism from both fans and the Opposition on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference to announce the return of the much-awaited Indian Super League 2025-26 season on Tuesday, Mandaviya said the league will begin on February 14 and 14 clubs will participate in it.

During this announcement, he pronounced Mohun Bagan and East Bengal as 'Mohan Began' and 'East Began'. In a video of the press conference, the Union Sports Minister is found fumbling to say the names of the two clubs that not only define Kolkata's sporting spirit but its culture. The Minister says "Mohun Began, East Began", seemingly finding it difficult to say the names. He is seen pausing mid-speech and finally managing to correct one of the names with assistance. "East Bengal" he rectified.

The video, capturing the moment, went viral on social media, instantly drawing mockery and political criticism online. The mispronunciation phonetically resembles 'baigan', Hindi word for brinjal.

Trinamool Congress leaders said Mohun Bagan was founded in 1889 and East Bengal in 1920 and misnaming them is not a minor slip but a disconnect with Bengalis. They said that the two clubs have a significant place in India's history. Barefoot Mohun Bagan footballers won over British regiment in 1911 and East Bengal's rise has been associated with migration, they said.