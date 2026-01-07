ETV Bharat / bharat

It's Confirmed; Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Has Been Issued SIR Hearing Notice

Kolkata: The Election Commission has issued an SIR (Special Intensive Revision) hearing notice to Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen. The notice was issued due to a discrepancy in the age difference between Sen and his mother, as shown in documents. He has been asked to provide the necessary information by January 16. The 92-year-old academic, a non-resident Indian (NRI), is currently abroad.

SIR Notice Delivered To Pratichi

On Wednesday, Election Registration Officer (ERO) Tania Roy and Booth Level Officer (BLO) Sombrata Mukherjee from the Election Commission (EC) visited Sen's residence in Santiniketan, Pratichi, and handed the notice to his cousin, Shantabhanu Sen. This is the first time a Bharat Ratna recipient has been served with an SIR hearing notice in the country.

Afterwards, Shantabhanu said, "The officers handed over a notice for my cousin. They said there were some errors in the information. This is a deliberate attempt to harass Amartya Sen. He has voted before."

Gitikantha Majumdar, who is in charge of maintaining Sen's house, said, "The notice states that there is a 15-year age difference between Amartya Sen and his mother, where the actual age difference is 19 years and a half. I don't know how they issued this notice. He has been asked to provide information by January 16. This is a deliberate act of harassment."

According to EC sources, Sen is a voter in the Bolpur Assembly constituency and a resident of Ward No. 2 of Bolpur Municipality.

The Discrepancies According To The EC