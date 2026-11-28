Are The Numbers Sorted? Why Is The Govt Confident Of Getting The Delimitation Bill Passed This Time
While the govt is confident of a two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha, a similar scenario is evident in Lok Sabha, reports ETV Bharat's Anamika Ratna.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The political landscape is rapidly changing around the Central Government's Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill.
Even before the special session of the Parliament, on November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3, the government appears confident of a two-thirds majority in the upper house. A similar scenario is evident in the Lok Sabha, with the government's numbers showing an upward trend.
Meanwhile, the potential support of the JMM and the stance of NCPI MPs, following the TMC's whip, have emerged as major factors. Sources indicate that the government's primary behind-the-scenes move on the Delimitation Bill is to garner support by agreeing to the political parties' conditions.
In April, the previous bill was defeated 298-230. Following this, the union ministers intensified discussions with various opposition parties. Several rounds of discussions were held with DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar, and other regional leaders. Meanwhile, ahead of the special session, on November 27, the Cabinet made two major changes to the bill:
1. Each state will receive an equal 50 per cent increase in its existing seats (to a maximum of 850 in the Lok Sabha).
2. The seat ratio between states (based on 1971) will be frozen until 2051.
These two were DMK's main conditions as it feels Tamil Nadu's seats will increase from 39 to 59 and the state will secure a 7.18–7.21 per cent share. The Centre also secured regional balance for the YSRCP and BRS. The government secured support by fulfilling conditions rather than resorting to pressure.
Looking at the current mathematics, the government has a strong position in the Rajya Sabha, and is also close to a majority in the Lok Sabha.
According to data, with the support of the DMK (8), YSRCP (4), BRS (3), and others, the government appears close to crossing the two-thirds mark (approximately 163–164) in the Rajya Sabha. The government claims that the numbers in the Rajya Sabha are almost certain.
Rajya Sabha Mathematics
As per current data
NDA: 152
UPPL: 2
DMK: 8
YSRCP: 4
BJD: 5
BRS: 3
Total in support: 174
A two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha requires approximately 163 votes. With 174 votes, the government has 11 more than the required number. All three Rajya Sabha MPs from the BRS have announced their support for the bill and this augurs well for the government.
In Lok Sabha, if 538 sitting MPs (two of whom are deceased) are included, 360 is the magic number to get the bill passed. Let us have a look at the numbers in the lower house.
1. NDA + allies: 320
2. DMK (22) + NCP (SP) eight + YSRCP (four) = +34 which comes to 354
3. Possible support from the NCPI (TMC rebels (20) and the JMM (3) could push the figure to around or above 360. Absence or cross-voting could also make a difference.
TMC Whip and NCPI MPs' Stance
The TMC has issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha MPs to attend the special session and vote along the party lines. However, the TMC is in opposition. While the MPs who broke away from it officially remain in the party, the NCPI (approximately 20 TMC MPs who broke away in June), including Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has stated that it has not yet decided its stance.
The party sources said a decision on supporting the bill will be taken after internal discussions. Disqualification petitions against the MPs are pending with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Their voting rights remain intact until the decision is reached. If they disregard the TMC whip and support the bill, a constitutional issue may arise, but the immediate voting will not be affected.
Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is also in contact with NCPI MPs. Meanwhile, the JMM's potential support is being considered. The JMM (3 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha) has not yet made a final decision. The party leaders said they will decide after reviewing the bill.
The party supports women's reservation and is expected to support the bill it if the state's interests are protected. Discussions are underway under the chairmanship of Hemant Soren. With the support of the JMM, the government could easily secure the required votes in the Lok Sabha.
On the other hand, this bill has certainly created a rift within the INDIA bloc, which is beneficial to the government. In the INDIA bloc meeting, the Congress, SP, and Left parties remained steadfast in their opposition to the bill, but the DMK and NCP-SP abstained. The potential benefits to supporting parties are as follows:
1. DMK (39 seats in Tamil Nadu) will go up to 59: state's percentage secured
2. NCP (SP) – Similar increase and women's reservation.
3. YSRCP – Regional balance and seat increase.
Overall, the government's strategy and management have been effective.
The main concern of southern parties was that delimitation could penalize them for population control compared to North India, but the government has addressed their concerns and garnered support.
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the provision of a uniform increase of 50 per cent seats and protection of the existing share of states until 2051 secures the 24 per cent share of south states. This will increase Telangana's Lok Sabha seats from the current 17 to 26. The party is also in support of women's reservation.
In a way, it can be said that the Delimitation Bill is a purely political deal. The situation now appears to be strongly in the government's favour in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, while the NCPI and JMM's stance in the Lok Sabha will be decisive. The next 48 hours are crucial.
Only voting during the session will reveal the final picture. If the NCPI supports it and the JMM also joins, the bill's chances of getting passed in both the houses will increase significantly. The government is making every effort to ensure that this bill does not get defeated again.
If we look at the main proposal of the bill:
The central government's revised Constitution Amendment Bill provides for a 50 per cent increase in the existing Lok Sabha seats for each state and union territory. The maximum number of Lok Sabha seats will increase to 850. The current ratio of seats between states (based on the 1971 census) will remain frozen until 2051.
The formula was introduced to address the concerns of southern states, ensuring that states with advanced population control are not disadvantaged. Women's reservation (33 per cent) is also targeted to be implemented before the 2029 general elections.
If we look at how the government is managing the bills, it does like this.
1. The bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha in April 2026. Now the government has made three major changes.
2. Equal 50 per cent seat increase for every state.
3. To protect the states' share till 2051.
4. Linking women reservation with delimitation.
The changes are bringing in support from regional parties like the DMK, NCP (Sharad Pawar), YSRCP, BJD, and BSP. The NDA is also expected to reach around 350 in the Lok Sabha, although attendance and voter turnout will be crucial to reaching the two-thirds majority (around 360).
The government claims that this move is aimed at both the speedy implementation of women's reservations and the protection of state interests.
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