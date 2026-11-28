ETV Bharat / bharat

Are The Numbers Sorted? Why Is The Govt Confident Of Getting The Delimitation Bill Passed This Time

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The political landscape is rapidly changing around the Central Government's Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill.

Even before the special session of the Parliament, on November 30 and December 1 in Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 and 3, the government appears confident of a two-thirds majority in the upper house. A similar scenario is evident in the Lok Sabha, with the government's numbers showing an upward trend.

Meanwhile, the potential support of the JMM and the stance of NCPI MPs, following the TMC's whip, have emerged as major factors. Sources indicate that the government's primary behind-the-scenes move on the Delimitation Bill is to garner support by agreeing to the political parties' conditions. In April, the previous bill was defeated 298-230. Following this, the union ministers intensified discussions with various opposition parties. Several rounds of discussions were held with DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and NCP-SP's Sharad Pawar, and other regional leaders. Meanwhile, ahead of the special session, on November 27, the Cabinet made two major changes to the bill: 1. Each state will receive an equal 50 per cent increase in its existing seats (to a maximum of 850 in the Lok Sabha). 2. The seat ratio between states (based on 1971) will be frozen until 2051. These two were DMK's main conditions as it feels Tamil Nadu's seats will increase from 39 to 59 and the state will secure a 7.18–7.21 per cent share. The Centre also secured regional balance for the YSRCP and BRS. The government secured support by fulfilling conditions rather than resorting to pressure. Looking at the current mathematics, the government has a strong position in the Rajya Sabha, and is also close to a majority in the Lok Sabha. According to data, with the support of the DMK (8), YSRCP (4), BRS (3), and others, the government appears close to crossing the two-thirds mark (approximately 163–164) in the Rajya Sabha. The government claims that the numbers in the Rajya Sabha are almost certain. Rajya Sabha Mathematics As per current data NDA: 152 UPPL: 2 DMK: 8 YSRCP: 4 BJD: 5 BRS: 3 Total in support: 174 A two-thirds majority in the Rajya Sabha requires approximately 163 votes. With 174 votes, the government has 11 more than the required number. All three Rajya Sabha MPs from the BRS have announced their support for the bill and this augurs well for the government. In Lok Sabha, if 538 sitting MPs (two of whom are deceased) are included, 360 is the magic number to get the bill passed. Let us have a look at the numbers in the lower house. 1. NDA + allies: 320 2. DMK (22) + NCP (SP) eight + YSRCP (four) = +34 which comes to 354 3. Possible support from the NCPI (TMC rebels (20) and the JMM (3) could push the figure to around or above 360. Absence or cross-voting could also make a difference. TMC Whip and NCPI MPs' Stance