ITBP Steps Up Cyber Vigilance As AI-Powered Honey Traps Emerge As New Espionage Weapon
ITBP personnel were advised never to accept friend requests from unknown individuals, to avoid sharing photos from sensitive locations | ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has initiated a cyber hygiene and cyber security awareness programme for personnel from all under-command formations, with artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforming the way hostile intelligence agencies are targeting Indian security personnel.
Security agencies monitoring the trend claim hostile agencies are increasingly using fake social media profiles, AI-generated voices, deepfake video calls and highly personalised conversations to establish trust with defence personnel, before attempting to extract classified information.
Recognising the growing threat, ITBP has started organising a cyber hygiene and cyber security awareness session for its personnel. Such a session was organised at the ITBP Dehradun campus on Friday for personnel from all formations under its command. The programme, conducted by Uttarakhand Police Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankush Mishra, focused on AI-enabled cyber crimes, honey traps, banking frauds and other emerging digital threats confronting India's security forces.
Shifting Nature Of Espionage
Security officials say the nature of espionage has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years. “Instead of relying on physical surveillance or clandestine meetings, hostile intelligence agencies now exploit social media, messaging platforms and dating applications to identify vulnerable targets. These operations often begin with seemingly harmless friend requests from attractive profiles claiming to be students, defence enthusiasts, journalists or professionals living abroad,” a senior security official told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
The conversations are carefully nurtured over weeks or even months before the target is persuaded to share photographs, discuss official responsibilities or disclose seemingly insignificant operational details, the official stated. Experts warn that such fragments of information can be pieced together to reveal troop movements, deployment patterns and strategic infrastructure.
“Artificial intelligence has significantly amplified the threat. AI-powered tools can generate realistic profile photographs, mimic writing styles, clone voices from a few seconds of audio and create convincing deepfake video calls, making fake identities appear authentic. These technologies allow foreign handlers to conduct multiple honey-trap operations simultaneously while reducing the chances of detection,” said cyber security expert Shashank Shekhar to ETV Bharat.
Shekhar is associated with a cybersecurity intelligence firm "CloudSEK" that conducts research on the latest scams, frauds, vulnerabilities and data leaks.
ISI And Honey Traps
Over the past few years, several espionage investigations have highlighted how online relationships allegedly cultivated by Pakistan-based intelligence operatives resulted in sensitive information being shared. A serving Indian Navy sailor was arrested earlier this year after investigators alleged that he had been honey-trapped through social media and had passed sensitive military information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The high-profile espionage case involving former DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, who faces charges under the Official Secrets Act over allegations linked to an online honey trap, has also reinforced concerns within India’s strategic establishment about the vulnerability of even senior officials to sophisticated social engineering tactics.
Against this backdrop, ITBP personnel were advised never to accept friend requests from unknown individuals, avoid sharing photographs from sensitive or operational locations, verify the identity of online contacts through official channels and immediately report suspicious communications.
A note issued recently to all ITBP regional and sector offices and seen by ETV Bharat also cautioned against discussing deployment details, travel plans or official assignments on social media, regardless of how trustworthy an online acquaintance may appear.
Adopt Robust Cyber Hygiene Practices
The personnel were urged to adopt robust cyber hygiene practices such as using strong and unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, regularly updating software and avoiding downloads from unverified sources.
With smartphones and digital communication now integral to operational life, security experts believe cyber awareness has become as important as physical preparedness.
“For frontline forces like the ITBP, guarding India’s borders increasingly means defending not only against threats across the frontier but also against invisible adversaries operating through social media platforms, encrypted messaging apps and AI-powered deception campaigns,” said Shekhar.
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