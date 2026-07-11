ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Steps Up Cyber Vigilance As AI-Powered Honey Traps Emerge As New Espionage Weapon

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has initiated a cyber hygiene and cyber security awareness programme for personnel from all under-command formations, with artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly transforming the way hostile intelligence agencies are targeting Indian security personnel.

Security agencies monitoring the trend claim hostile agencies are increasingly using fake social media profiles, AI-generated voices, deepfake video calls and highly personalised conversations to establish trust with defence personnel, before attempting to extract classified information.

Recognising the growing threat, ITBP has started organising a cyber hygiene and cyber security awareness session for its personnel. Such a session was organised at the ITBP Dehradun campus on Friday for personnel from all formations under its command. The programme, conducted by Uttarakhand Police Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ankush Mishra, focused on AI-enabled cyber crimes, honey traps, banking frauds and other emerging digital threats confronting India's security forces.

Shifting Nature Of Espionage

Security officials say the nature of espionage has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years. “Instead of relying on physical surveillance or clandestine meetings, hostile intelligence agencies now exploit social media, messaging platforms and dating applications to identify vulnerable targets. These operations often begin with seemingly harmless friend requests from attractive profiles claiming to be students, defence enthusiasts, journalists or professionals living abroad,” a senior security official told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

The conversations are carefully nurtured over weeks or even months before the target is persuaded to share photographs, discuss official responsibilities or disclose seemingly insignificant operational details, the official stated. Experts warn that such fragments of information can be pieced together to reveal troop movements, deployment patterns and strategic infrastructure.

“Artificial intelligence has significantly amplified the threat. AI-powered tools can generate realistic profile photographs, mimic writing styles, clone voices from a few seconds of audio and create convincing deepfake video calls, making fake identities appear authentic. These technologies allow foreign handlers to conduct multiple honey-trap operations simultaneously while reducing the chances of detection,” said cyber security expert Shashank Shekhar to ETV Bharat.

Shekhar is associated with a cybersecurity intelligence firm "CloudSEK" that conducts research on the latest scams, frauds, vulnerabilities and data leaks.

ISI And Honey Traps