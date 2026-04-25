ITBP Signs MoU With Mahabodhi Centre For Troops' Mental Wellness In Ladakh
Under the terms of the MoU, the MIMC said officers and jawans of ITBP will receive structured yoga training sessions conducted by experienced instructors
By PTI
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
Leh: The ITBP has signed an MoU with the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre here to provide structured counselling and yoga sessions aimed at enhancing mental resilience and stress management among personnel deployed in the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The MoU was signed by DIG Tashi Namgyal from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) NW Frontier and Bhikkhu Sanghasena, who represented Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), according to a a statement.
For over three decades, MIMC has been at the forefront of promoting yoga and meditation across Ladakh, playing a transformative role in fostering inner well-being within the community.
Under the terms of the MoU, the MIMC said officers and jawans of ITBP will receive structured yoga training sessions conducted by experienced instructors.
"These sessions are designed not only to enhance physical endurance but also to provide psychological solace, emotional balance, and mental clarity -- essential attributes for personnel stationed in high-altitude, high-stress zones," it said.
It said the collaboration marks a forward-looking initiative by both institutions, blending ancient wisdom with modern-day requirements.
"By integrating yoga, meditation, and counselling into the daily lives of armed forces personnel, the partnership sets a powerful precedent for prioritising mental health and holistic wellness within India's security forces," the statements said.