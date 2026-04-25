ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Signs MoU With Mahabodhi Centre For Troops' Mental Wellness In Ladakh

FILE - Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel gesture as they stand guard along a street during a curfew in Leh on September 27, 2025. ( AFP )

Leh: The ITBP has signed an MoU with the Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre here to provide structured counselling and yoga sessions aimed at enhancing mental resilience and stress management among personnel deployed in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The MoU was signed by DIG Tashi Namgyal from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) NW Frontier and Bhikkhu Sanghasena, who represented Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre (MIMC), according to a a statement.

For over three decades, MIMC has been at the forefront of promoting yoga and meditation across Ladakh, playing a transformative role in fostering inner well-being within the community.

Under the terms of the MoU, the MIMC said officers and jawans of ITBP will receive structured yoga training sessions conducted by experienced instructors.