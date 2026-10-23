ITBP Needs 20 New Battalions Per Year, Border Posts Every 10 Km: Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association
The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association flags personnel shortages and diversion of border guarding forces for election and protest duties, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association on Friday called for raising 20 new battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) every year and establishing Border Out Posts (BOPs) at intervals of 10 kilometres along the India-China border, emphasising the need to strengthen surveillance and operational preparedness in the Himalayan region.
The association’s general secretary, Ranbir Singh told ETV Bharat on Friday that the ITBP needed substantial additional manpower, modern weaponry, advanced surveillance drones and specialised clothing to effectively guard the 3,488-km-long border stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.
The demand comes against the backdrop of a remark made by ITBP director general Shatrujeet Kapur regarding face-offs between Indian personnel and Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The association said ITBP personnel, known as Himveers, were familiar with the tactics of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), but argued that manpower and infrastructure constraints remained major challenges.
Singh expressed concern over the deployment of personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for election-related duties and protests in the Delhi-NCR region. He claimed that thousands of personnel had been deployed for such duties over the past two months, with some deployments continuing.
Questioning the diversion of personnel from their primary responsibilities, Singh said forces tasked with guarding the country's borders should be available for operational duties in sensitive frontier areas.
He also pointed out at the vacancies in the central paramilitary forces, claiming that around one lakh posts remained unfilled across the forces.
The association has demanded the establishment of additional forward BOPs, arguing that closer deployment would improve surveillance and response capabilities across difficult, high-altitude terrain.
Highlighting the extreme weather conditions in the Himalayan region, Singh said temperatures at some forward locations could fall to minus 30 to minus 40 degrees Celsius. He called for the deployment of advanced surveillance drones at forward posts, modern weapons for ITBP personnel and technologically advanced clothing designed to withstand extreme cold.
The association has also sought an annual budgetary allocation of Rs 50,000 crore exclusively for the ITBP to expand its battalions, establish additional border posts and upgrade equipment and infrastructure.
It is worth mentioning that the Union Budget for 2026-27, allocated Rs 11,324.08 crore for ITBP.
ITBP is India's specialised border guarding force responsible for securing the India-China frontier across some of the country's most challenging mountainous terrain. It has a sanctioned strength of 1,03,622 personnel, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs' annual report for 2025–26.
Also Read