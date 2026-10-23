ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Needs 20 New Battalions Per Year, Border Posts Every 10 Km: Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association

New Delhi: The Alliance of All Ex-Paramilitary Forces Welfare Association on Friday called for raising 20 new battalions of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) every year and establishing Border Out Posts (BOPs) at intervals of 10 kilometres along the India-China border, emphasising the need to strengthen surveillance and operational preparedness in the Himalayan region.

The association’s general secretary, Ranbir Singh told ETV Bharat on Friday that the ITBP needed substantial additional manpower, modern weaponry, advanced surveillance drones and specialised clothing to effectively guard the 3,488-km-long border stretching from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

The demand comes against the backdrop of a remark made by ITBP director general Shatrujeet Kapur regarding face-offs between Indian personnel and Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh. The association said ITBP personnel, known as Himveers, were familiar with the tactics of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), but argued that manpower and infrastructure constraints remained major challenges.

Singh expressed concern over the deployment of personnel from the ITBP, Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for election-related duties and protests in the Delhi-NCR region. He claimed that thousands of personnel had been deployed for such duties over the past two months, with some deployments continuing.

Questioning the diversion of personnel from their primary responsibilities, Singh said forces tasked with guarding the country's borders should be available for operational duties in sensitive frontier areas.

He also pointed out at the vacancies in the central paramilitary forces, claiming that around one lakh posts remained unfilled across the forces.