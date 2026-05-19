ETV Bharat / bharat

ITBP Jawan Reaches Kanpur Police Commissionerate Carrying Mother’s Severed Hand, Alleges Medical Negligence

Kanpur: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan arrived at the Kanpur Police Commissionerate office on Tuesday carrying his mother’s severed hand to seek justice. The jawan alleged medical negligence by a private hospital.

Vikas Singh, who is posted with the 32nd Battalion of ITBP, accused doctors at a private hospital in Tatmil of negligence that allegedly led to the amputation of his mother’s right hand. He demanded a fair investigation and strict action against the hospital administration and the doctors involved.

According to Vikas Singh, his mother suddenly fell ill on May 13 and began experiencing breathing difficulties. He first took her to the ITBP camp in Maharajpur, where doctors provided initial treatment and referred her to a larger hospital under the CAPF Ayushman health scheme.

Vikas said he was taking his mother in an ambulance with oxygen support to another hospital, but due to heavy traffic in the evening, he decided to admit her to a nearby hospital in Tatmil to save her life.

Doctors at the hospital reportedly admitted the woman directly to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as they said her condition was critical. According to the family, doctors had initially informed them that her chances of survival were only one to two per cent and said she might require ventilator support. However, her breathing reportedly stabilised overnight, and she did not need a ventilator.

Vikas alleged that when his mother regained consciousness the next morning, her right hand had turned completely black and was swollen.

"She was screaming in pain," he claimed and added that when he informed the hospital staff, they removed the IV line from her hand. According to him, doctors dismissed his concerns and assured him that the condition would improve after dressing the wound.

The jawan alleged that despite his mother being in severe pain throughout the day, the hospital staff did not pay proper attention. He then contacted his battalion officials, who advised him to shift her to another hospital.