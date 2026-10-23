ETV Bharat / bharat

ITB Asia 2026: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Secretary Visits Ramoji Film City Pavilion

Ilayaraja T, Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC) meets Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Ramoji Film City Managing Director (left) at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad/Singapore: Ilayaraja T, Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), visited the Ramoji Film City Pavilion at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore on Friday.

Ilayaraja interacted with Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Ramoji Film City Managing Director, at the travel trade show. He discussed possible collaborations with Ramoji Film City and the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.

Under the theme 'Experiences in Motion: Human-Centred Design in Travel & Tourism', ITB Asia is being held from 21–23 October. Over 1,000 exhibiting brands and 1,500 qualified buyers participated in the three-day event.

Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, the 19th edition of ITB Asia is being held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, alongside MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

Among other distinguished visitors to the Ramoji Film City pavilion were Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Odisha and PC Vishnunadh, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Keralam.