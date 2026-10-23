ITB Asia 2026: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Secretary Visits Ramoji Film City Pavilion
At ITB Asia, Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions segment.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad/Singapore: Ilayaraja T, Secretary of Tourism and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), visited the Ramoji Film City Pavilion at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore on Friday.
Ilayaraja interacted with Vijayeswari Cherukuri, Ramoji Film City Managing Director, at the travel trade show. He discussed possible collaborations with Ramoji Film City and the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.
Under the theme 'Experiences in Motion: Human-Centred Design in Travel & Tourism', ITB Asia is being held from 21–23 October. Over 1,000 exhibiting brands and 1,500 qualified buyers participated in the three-day event.
Organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, the 19th edition of ITB Asia is being held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, alongside MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.
Among other distinguished visitors to the Ramoji Film City pavilion were Deepankar Mohapatra, Director of Tourism, Odisha and PC Vishnunadh, Minister for Tourism and Culture, Keralam.
At ITB Asia, Ramoji Film City is positioning its integrated venues, themed environments, hospitality and entertainment capabilities for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) segment. From corporate gatherings and incentive programmes to conferences, celebrations and live entertainment, Ramoji Film City offers event planners a setting in which business engagements can be combined with distinctive experiences.
Ramoji Film City Pavilion also got an encouraging response from the international trade community.
Recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world's largest film studio complex, Ramoji Film City spans a core studio footprint of 1,666 acres, with its broader tourist, adventure, and theme park facilities extending over 2,000 acres.
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