Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Arrives In New Delhi For Second India Visit Of 2025
Antonio Tajani will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai for official engagements on Thursday.
By ANI
Published : December 10, 2025 at 9:03 AM IST
New Delhi: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his second visit to India this year, highlighting the steady momentum in diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Tajani's arrival in a post on X, saying, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership."
Tajani's visit is part of ongoing efforts to advance bilateral cooperation. As per a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai for official engagements on Thursday. He is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday.
The visit comes shortly after a series of high-level interactions between the two nations. On November 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, where both leaders discussed expanding collaboration across key sectors, including trade, investment, defence, innovation, AI, space and education.
Tajani and Jaishankar last met on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in September, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on developments in several regions.
India and Italy, which established diplomatic ties in 1947, continue to deepen their partnership, strengthened by growing economic engagement and vibrant people-to-people connections.
