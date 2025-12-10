ETV Bharat / bharat

Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Arrives In New Delhi For Second India Visit Of 2025

In this image posted on Dec. 10, 2025, Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani being received on his arrival, in New Delhi. ( @MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Antonio Tajani, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his second visit to India this year, highlighting the steady momentum in diplomatic exchanges between the two countries.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed Tajani's arrival in a post on X, saying, "Warm welcome to Italy's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, on his arrival in New Delhi. This is his second visit to India this year. His engagements in Delhi and Mumbai will further strengthen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership."

Tajani's visit is part of ongoing efforts to advance bilateral cooperation. As per a media advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), he will meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday before proceeding to Mumbai for official engagements on Thursday. He is scheduled to depart from Mumbai on Friday.