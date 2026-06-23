ETV Bharat / bharat

Italy Brings Botticelli's Work To India, Envoy Says Culture Will Foster Ever Stronger Bonds

New Delhi: Italian envoy Antonio Bartoli on Monday said his country is confident that culture will continue to be a vehicle for friendship and interaction between people and societies of Italy and India, fostering greater mutual understanding and "ever and ever stronger bonds".

Bartoli was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of an exhibition – ‘One Mother, Many Mother Tongues’ – at the Humayun's Tomb Museum here, a display of prized artworks and sculptures, including Italian Renaissance master Sandro Botticelli's iconic painting 'Madonna and Child' (15th century art from Museo Stibbert, Florence), which is being exhibited in India for the first time.

There are 27 objects on display, sourced from multiple museums in the two countries, as well as three private collections, all co-curated by Andrea Anastasio, Director of the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre here, and Namun Ahuja, professor of art history at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi.

The Italian pieces also include the iconic statues of Mater Matuta, produced in central Italy between the 6th and 3rd centuries BC, which present seated female figures holding one or more children on their laps.

The exhibition invites the viewer to recognise, beyond differences of faith and form, a shared and universal narrative: motherhood as an originating act – a gesture that binds fragility to hope, memory to becoming, and the human to the sacred, the Centre said.

"We are bringing together artworks from 13 museums and three private collections, from Italy and India. And, this is a clear testament of the willingness and ability to work together. Museums, scholars, public institutions… To create objects of academic quality, cultural relevance and also public interest.

"There is the image of a mother and child, one of the most enduring images of visual narratives, and what we have inaugurated today is a unique conversation across centuries of civilisations, highlighting the existence of a shared cultural link," Bartoli said.

The ambassador said, "We share our gems with our friends,” so last year Italy brought Carravaggio (his work 'Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy') to India.

"This year we brought another master Botticelli, showcased with a remarkable selection of India's sculptures, dating from 2500 BC to 11th century, and Mater Matuta, Etruscan goddess protecting mothers and children, which also symbolises the rebirth of the day through the dawn," he said.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, "As India extends its global cultural footprint, we remain committed to building bridges between civilisations and celebrating our shared human heritage.” The exhibition on display till the first week of August has been organised by the Italian Embassy Cultural Centre in collaboration with the Humayun's Tomb Museum.