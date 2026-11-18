Italian Politician's Remark At Bharat Summit: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Removal Of Videos On Friday
Filibeck triggered a political controversy with the slogan "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" raised at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad held on November 13 and 14.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking the takedown of videos allegedly showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck chanting “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. Filibeck triggered a political controversy with his remarks at the summit held on November 13 and 14.
The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. After briefly hearing the submission advanced by Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, the bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.
Ahmed claimed that Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, had intruded into India’s domestic political discourse by criticising the government and expressing support for opposition parties while speaking at the summit, warranting urgent judicial intervention.
The CJI asked Ahmed to raise his arguments when the bench concerned takes up the matter. Ahmed said the event was organised in Telangana under the aegis of the state government and certain foundations, including the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.
Filibeck praised the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and referred to his campaign for clean and transparent electoral rolls. Filibeck also mentioned the opposition’s march to Ramlila Maidan earlier this month, saying that democracy had to be defended by citizens willing to stand up for it.
Concluding his remarks, Filibeck allegedly raised the slogan, “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod”, and said that the Congress party had built the democratic foundations of modern India.
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