ETV Bharat / bharat

Italian Politician's Remark At Bharat Summit: SC To Hear Plea Seeking Removal Of Videos On Friday

FILE- Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a plea seeking the takedown of videos allegedly showing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck chanting “Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod” at the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad. Filibeck triggered a political controversy with his remarks at the summit held on November 13 and 14.

The plea was mentioned before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. After briefly hearing the submission advanced by Advocate Rizwan Ahmed, the bench agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

Ahmed claimed that Giacomo Filibeck, Secretary-General of the Party of European Socialists, had intruded into India’s domestic political discourse by criticising the government and expressing support for opposition parties while speaking at the summit, warranting urgent judicial intervention. The CJI asked Ahmed to raise his arguments when the bench concerned takes up the matter. Ahmed said the event was organised in Telangana under the aegis of the state government and certain foundations, including the Samruddha Bharat Foundation.