It's A Miracle To Survive Amidst The Tsunami-Like Rocks And Mud, Say Nepal Flood Survivors From Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled to Nepal for various purposes, including the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, were among those caught in the disaster.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Chennai: Twenty-one Tamil Nadu residents stranded amid devastating floods and landslides in Nepal back to Chennai on Saturday after being evacuated from Kathmandu to Delhi and flown home on a rescue flight.
The survivors, who reached Chennai airport, described their ordeal as a terrifying fight for survival, saying they were confronted by huge masses of mud and rocks that swept through the are like a tsunami.
“It is a miracle that we survived amidst the rocks and mud that gathered like a tsunami,” one of the rescued passengers said.
Heavy flooding and landslides following suspected glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) activity near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered a surge in the Koshi and Trishuli river systems on Wednesday (August 26), leaving several people dead and many others missing.
Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled to Nepal for various purposes, including the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, were among those caught in the disaster. The Tamil Nadu and Central governments subsequently coordinated efforts to locate and evacuate them.
Following the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a four-member ministerial team, including Public Works and Sports minister Adhav Arjuna and School Education and Information Minister Rajmohan, travelled to Delhi on Friday (August 28) and held discussions with officials of the Central government.
In the first phase of the evacuation, 21 Tamil Nadu residents were rescued from Nepal. The group included five women from Chennai, nine women from Cuddalore, three from Mayiladuthurai, three from Tiruchirappalli and one person from Krishnagiri.
They were flown from Kathmanu to Delhi and subsequently brought to Chennai before they left for their respective homes.
The returnees were received at the airport by Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, Human Resource Management Minister Sarathkumar, MLA K Vignesh and senior government officials.
'We Walked For Three Hours Through The Bushes'
Sathya, a teacher from Kanchipuram, recalled the moment the landslide struck while they were travelling by bus. “We were travelling in a bus when suddenly a dust storm erupted. When we looked, we saw a huge wave of rocks and mud, 70 to 80 feet high, like a tsunami. We were shocked and didn't know what to do,” she said.
The driver and police personnel immediately warned the passengers to get down and flee.
“The entire road was covered with mud and stones, so we could not see any path. However, we managed to climb up the steep hill by holding onto the grass and plants and survived,” Sathya said.
The group then walked through dense bushes for more than three hours before reaching a safety camp.
“We immediately informed our family that we were trapped in the landslide. Through them, the information reached the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government immediately took action and contacted the authorities in Delhi to rescue us by helicopter,” she said.
“We have returned safely to Tamil Nadu due to the swift action of the Tamil Nadu government. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister for their immediate assistance and rescue in this difficult time,” Sathya said.
‘Only One Door Could Be Opened’
Sivaranjani from Tiruchirappalli said the group had narrowly escaped being buried when the landslide struck their vehicle.
“It is a miracle that we survived such a huge disaster. We travelled from Trichy with 17 friends and others in a group of about 60 people. Out of these, 57 went through the Super Yatra,” she said. Thanjavur-based Super Yathirai Agency is one of the travel agencies that coordinated the pilgrimage.
When the landslide occurred, 21 people were travelling in the middle vehicle of the convoy.
“Luckily, our vehicle was stopped on a curve. At that time, a huge wave of mud and rocks came towards us. But we escaped because it crashed into the rock opposite,” she said.
The passengers were left with only one possible exit.
“There was only room to open the right door of our vehicle. Through it, all 21 of us escaped one by one and climbed the mountain,” Sivaranjani said.
It was only after reaching higher ground that they realised there was a military camp nearby. Personnel at the camp provided them with food, water and other essential assistance.
She said Tamil Nadu government and Indian Embassy officials immediately contacted the group after learning that they were in danger and continued coordinating the rescue.
“Our prayer is that those travelling in other vehicles will also be found safe,” she said.
‘We Have Had No Mobile Signal For Two Days’
Another rescued woman said the group had also experienced an earthquake while staying in Rasuwa district of Nepal.
“We were staying in Rasuwa when the earthquake hit. The area where we were staying was also severely affected by the earthquake. This trip was an amazing experience for us. Words cannot describe the mood that prevailed at that time,” she said.
The lack of communication added to their anxiety.
“We have not had a cell phone signal for two days. The condition of the other 60 people who were travelling with us is also not immediately known,” she said.
She said Nepalese authorities and the Nepal Army had provided considerable assistance to the stranded group, while officials of the Indian Embassy remained in contact with them.
“Authorities and rescue teams are continuing their search and are hopeful that they will be rescued soon. The Tamil Nadu government helped us. Similarly, the Nepal government and the Nepalese Army were very helpful to us. The Indian Embassy officials also immediately contacted us and continued to provide the necessary assistance,” she said.
Rescue Operations Stepped Up
Speaking at Chennai airport, Minister Anand said the Tamil Nadu government was continuing efforts to bring back other residents stranded in Nepal.
“On the orders of Chief Minister Vijay, Ministers Adhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, (Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare) R Vinod and (Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, Refugees & Evacuees) K Thennarasu have left for Delhi and camped there. From there, they are collecting all the details and immediately informing the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is also taking all the necessary steps for the rescue operation,” Anand said.
He said the Tamil Nadu Group of Ministers was actively coordinating with Central authorities and working to locate and evacuate the remaining stranded Tamil Nadu residents.
“Everyone will definitely be rescued and brought back safely,” he said.
The safe return of the first group has provided relief to their families even as rescue teams continue searching for other people who remain stranded or unaccounted for in the flood- and landslide-hit areas of Nepal.
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