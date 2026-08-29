ETV Bharat / bharat

It's A Miracle To Survive Amidst The Tsunami-Like Rocks And Mud, Say Nepal Flood Survivors From Tamil Nadu

The Nepal flood survivors from Tamil Nadu being received at the Chennai airport by Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand (second from right) and Human Resource Management Minister Sarathkumar. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Twenty-one Tamil Nadu residents stranded amid devastating floods and landslides in Nepal back to Chennai on Saturday after being evacuated from Kathmandu to Delhi and flown home on a rescue flight.

The survivors, who reached Chennai airport, described their ordeal as a terrifying fight for survival, saying they were confronted by huge masses of mud and rocks that swept through the are like a tsunami.

“It is a miracle that we survived amidst the rocks and mud that gathered like a tsunami,” one of the rescued passengers said.

Heavy flooding and landslides following suspected glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) activity near the Nepal-Tibet border triggered a surge in the Koshi and Trishuli river systems on Wednesday (August 26), leaving several people dead and many others missing.

Tamil Nadu residents who had travelled to Nepal for various purposes, including the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra, were among those caught in the disaster. The Tamil Nadu and Central governments subsequently coordinated efforts to locate and evacuate them.

Following the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, a four-member ministerial team, including Public Works and Sports minister Adhav Arjuna and School Education and Information Minister Rajmohan, travelled to Delhi on Friday (August 28) and held discussions with officials of the Central government.

In the first phase of the evacuation, 21 Tamil Nadu residents were rescued from Nepal. The group included five women from Chennai, nine women from Cuddalore, three from Mayiladuthurai, three from Tiruchirappalli and one person from Krishnagiri.

Twenty-one Tamil Nadu residents stranded amid devastating floods and landslides in Nepal reaching Chennai on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

They were flown from Kathmanu to Delhi and subsequently brought to Chennai before they left for their respective homes.

The returnees were received at the airport by Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, Human Resource Management Minister Sarathkumar, MLA K Vignesh and senior government officials.

'We Walked For Three Hours Through The Bushes'

Sathya, a teacher from Kanchipuram, recalled the moment the landslide struck while they were travelling by bus. “We were travelling in a bus when suddenly a dust storm erupted. When we looked, we saw a huge wave of rocks and mud, 70 to 80 feet high, like a tsunami. We were shocked and didn't know what to do,” she said.

The driver and police personnel immediately warned the passengers to get down and flee.

“The entire road was covered with mud and stones, so we could not see any path. However, we managed to climb up the steep hill by holding onto the grass and plants and survived,” Sathya said.

Nepal flood survivors from Tamil Nadu sharing their ordeal to meda on reaching Chennai airport on Saturday. (ETV Bharat)

The group then walked through dense bushes for more than three hours before reaching a safety camp.

“We immediately informed our family that we were trapped in the landslide. Through them, the information reached the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government immediately took action and contacted the authorities in Delhi to rescue us by helicopter,” she said.

“We have returned safely to Tamil Nadu due to the swift action of the Tamil Nadu government. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister for their immediate assistance and rescue in this difficult time,” Sathya said.

‘Only One Door Could Be Opened’

Sivaranjani from Tiruchirappalli said the group had narrowly escaped being buried when the landslide struck their vehicle.

“It is a miracle that we survived such a huge disaster. We travelled from Trichy with 17 friends and others in a group of about 60 people. Out of these, 57 went through the Super Yatra,” she said. Thanjavur-based Super Yathirai Agency is one of the travel agencies that coordinated the pilgrimage.