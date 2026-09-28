IT Raids On Premises Linked To Actress Rakul Preet Singh, Producer Vashu Bhagnani For Alleged Financial Irregularities
IT officials are verifying financial records as they believe it is huge tax evasion allegedly being covered up
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has been conducting search operations at 12 different locations linked to individuals and companies associated with the Bollywood industry, since Monday morning. The search operations cover premises associated with actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani, who is also her father-in-law, and Panorama Studios for alleged financial irregularities and sending funds abroad under the guise of film projects.
The operation is being carried out by the Mumbai Income Tax Department, sources said.
IT raids
These IT raids were conducted at 12 locations suspected to be for tax evasion and money laundering through film activities under the pretext of film projects. Sources in IT department said they suspected something more as since a while now money was being sent abroad in the name of film shoots, projects, and foreign distribution.
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at various locations by Mumbai Income Tax Department teams. Their accounts and the funds allegedly sent abroad are being scrutinised closely in this operation.
Verification of documents
IT officials are verifying all documents and financial records as they believe it is a large-scale tax evasion that is allegedly being covered up. Rakul is married to Jackky Bhagnani, also an actor, apart from being a film producer and an entrepreneur.
Rakul has acted in several Telugu, Hindi and Tamil films and is a recipient of several accolades, including a SIIMA Award. Vashu, has had several films that have been hits like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi. He also has produced films that have been released only abroad, like Safira and Auro Mei Kahan Dym Tha.
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