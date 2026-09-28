ETV Bharat / bharat

IT Raids On Premises Linked To Actress Rakul Preet Singh, Producer Vashu Bhagnani For Alleged Financial Irregularities

Mumbai's Income Tax department has been conducting raids, since Monday morning, on premises linked to actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani for alleged financial irregularities ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has been conducting search operations at 12 different locations linked to individuals and companies associated with the Bollywood industry, since Monday morning. The search operations cover premises associated with actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani, who is also her father-in-law, and Panorama Studios for alleged financial irregularities and sending funds abroad under the guise of film projects.

The operation is being carried out by the Mumbai Income Tax Department, sources said. IT raids These IT raids were conducted at 12 locations suspected to be for tax evasion and money laundering through film activities under the pretext of film projects. Sources in IT department said they suspected something more as since a while now money was being sent abroad in the name of film shoots, projects, and foreign distribution.