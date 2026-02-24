ETV Bharat / bharat

‘It Is A Public Land, Relief Only Concessionary’, SC On Haldwani Evictions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that occupants facing eviction due to the railway expansion project in Haldwani cannot demand rehabilitation at the same site, emphasizing that the land in question is public property. It noted that any relief provided to them would be a concessionary measure rather than a matter of right, and added that, in its prima facie view, it is more of a privilege and less of a right.

In addition, the apex court directed the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to organize a camp to assist affected families apply for rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.

The matter came for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing the petitions challenging the December 2022 order of the Uttarakhand High Court ordering the eviction of nearly 50,000 persons who have allegedly encroached upon the public land in Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The apex court in January 2023 had stayed the high court’s direction.

During the hearing today, the bench was informed that there are 5236 families and nearly 27,000 people, according to the government, who have occupied the railway land.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing some petitioners, argued that nearly 50,000 people live there and these families would not be eligible for or able to receive the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.

Justice Bagchi said, “It is a public land, and your argument is as if you have a right to stay on that land. Whatever they will give will be a concessionary measure because you are not the owner”.

Justice Bagchi said petitioners only have a concession to be considered because the illegality of encroachment was slept over, and it is public land, and the state’s prerogative is how to utilize it, and stressed, “it is not private land, but it is a public land”.

Bhushan said the state government had proposed to regularize it. The bench was informed that 13 persons have freehold lands on the railway’s land in question.

Justice Bagchi told Mr Bhushan that his clients have occupied the land for a long time and require some degree of cushion, and asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the railways, "What sort of cushion can you work out?""

Justice Bagchi observed, "That is in prima facie view more of a privilege and lesser right…”. It was argued before the bench that there is another vacant land which could be used by the railways for its expansion project.

The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that, for any ambitious project, there is vacant space needed on both sides, and the people staying there cannot dictate where the railway should lay its line, etc.

On using alternate land for railway expansion, the CJI observed that it would be examined by subject experts, engineers, and those who implement these projects, and, “you people cannot dictate to them to shift your project and give this land to us. Unless, of course, you are able to establish your right for the land”.