‘It Is A Public Land, Relief Only Concessionary’, SC On Haldwani Evictions
SC also directed the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to organize a camp to assist affected families apply for rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that occupants facing eviction due to the railway expansion project in Haldwani cannot demand rehabilitation at the same site, emphasizing that the land in question is public property. It noted that any relief provided to them would be a concessionary measure rather than a matter of right, and added that, in its prima facie view, it is more of a privilege and less of a right.
In addition, the apex court directed the Uttarakhand Legal Services Authority to organize a camp to assist affected families apply for rehabilitation under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.
The matter came for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing the petitions challenging the December 2022 order of the Uttarakhand High Court ordering the eviction of nearly 50,000 persons who have allegedly encroached upon the public land in Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The apex court in January 2023 had stayed the high court’s direction.
During the hearing today, the bench was informed that there are 5236 families and nearly 27,000 people, according to the government, who have occupied the railway land.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing some petitioners, argued that nearly 50,000 people live there and these families would not be eligible for or able to receive the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.
Justice Bagchi said, “It is a public land, and your argument is as if you have a right to stay on that land. Whatever they will give will be a concessionary measure because you are not the owner”.
Justice Bagchi said petitioners only have a concession to be considered because the illegality of encroachment was slept over, and it is public land, and the state’s prerogative is how to utilize it, and stressed, “it is not private land, but it is a public land”.
Bhushan said the state government had proposed to regularize it. The bench was informed that 13 persons have freehold lands on the railway’s land in question.
Justice Bagchi told Mr Bhushan that his clients have occupied the land for a long time and require some degree of cushion, and asked additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, who represented the railways, "What sort of cushion can you work out?""
Justice Bagchi observed, "That is in prima facie view more of a privilege and lesser right…”. It was argued before the bench that there is another vacant land which could be used by the railways for its expansion project.
The bench told the petitioner’s counsel that, for any ambitious project, there is vacant space needed on both sides, and the people staying there cannot dictate where the railway should lay its line, etc.
On using alternate land for railway expansion, the CJI observed that it would be examined by subject experts, engineers, and those who implement these projects, and, “you people cannot dictate to them to shift your project and give this land to us. Unless, of course, you are able to establish your right for the land”.
Bhushan said the right arises because there was, in a way kind of promissory estoppel, as the state had said that it would give pattas on these lands and regularize it. The bench asked how that could be promissory estoppel?
The CJI said these are the areas where no basic amenities are available, no sewage, no water supply; all these regular basic facilities are not there. “Why insist on them to stay there only when some are better with basic human rights, basic amenities, conditions, these can be provided to them, and an affordable housing scheme can cover them”, observed the CJI.
The bench asked Bhati if the state can acquire some land where the rehabilitation project can be executed, strictly as per the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. “Apartments…instead of giving monetary concession to them, that amount is utilized for construction. Look at the next generation….tomorrow you may require some schools, some playgrounds, and all kinds of basic amenities are also required. 27,000 people are there; you need a primary health centre also. All these things will become a challenge. Can you think in those terms?” observed the CJI
The CJI said it is a question of thousands of families, and a little flexible approach by the railways and government can save them. The CJI said it is known under what circumstances their children are studying, from where they are drinking water, and also the issue of sewage. “It is not a problem; it is a challenge and needs a viable solution”, observed the CJI.
The bench directed the state legal services authority to send a report regarding the eligibility of applicant families and their overall socio-economic conditions.
The bench noted that the state and central governments launched the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, under which the petitioners can apply for an allotment for their rehabilitation.
The bench noted that such schemes are for those belonging to economically weaker sections of society, as well as lower-income. The bench noted that many of the occupiers would fall into the category of economically weaker persons, and the stalemate cannot be allowed to continue indefinitely.
The bench said it is highly desirable that the eligibility of these families likely to be uprooted/affected is determined, provided they submit their applications under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana.
The bench, in order to facilitate occupiers to apply under the scheme, directed the Uttarakhand State Legal Services Authority to hold a camp at the site and ensure that every head of the family living on the subject land is persuaded to apply under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana, and the camp must be held after March 19.
The bench said the member secretary of state, legal authority, should remain present along with a team of judicial officers, preferably secretaries of district legal authorities. The bench said the collector of Nainital and other authorities are directed to provide all logistical support and assistance to the state legal service authority.
The bench said it would appreciate submissions of applications to be completed before March 31, 2026, and stressed that camps should enable all occupiers to apply.
The bench said the collector will determine the eligibility of families and submit a status report to this court, indicating how many families were found eligible to take advantage of the policy.