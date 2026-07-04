'It's A Myth': Toyota Kirloskar Top Boss Clears Air On E20 Damage, Says Fuel 'Safe For Old And New Cars'
Vikram Gulati, Country Head Toyota Kirloskar, said India's ethanol program will play an even bigger role in addressing energy security, agrarian distress and climate goals.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 10:20 AM IST|
Updated : July 4, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST
New Delhi: As the buzz over ethanol heightens across India, a top executive at Toyota Kirloskar Motor has trashed reports of E20-blended fuel damaging vehicles as a "myth", asserting that every vehicle sold in the country after 2023 was E20-compliant and even pre-2023 vehicles can run on the fuel "without any problem".
Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in an interview, stated that there was a lot of "misunderstanding" about ethanol-blended fuel, ranging from mileage loss to vehicle damage and compatibility issues.
Gulati said that while it was true that ethanol-blended fuel led to "some fuel inefficiency," it was "not so big as it is being made out to be".
"E85 and E100, that is, 85% ethanol and 100% ethanol, are not meant for regular cars. It is meant for a different type of technology, which is called a flex-fuel vehicle. This vehicle can take any mix of ethanol. So people need not worry. E20 is the standard fuel that will be available, and it is compatible with old vehicles and new vehicles. All vehicles sold after 1st of April 2023, are fully materially compliant with E20," Gulati said.
#WATCH | Delhi: On ethanol, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, says, " every vehicle sold in the country after 2023 is e20-compliant. even vehicles from before 2023 can run on e20 without any… https://t.co/HoGNOpOgGI pic.twitter.com/XGyQ9V26gV— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
He said that consumers need to be reassured that in 2021, before India pushed the E20 program, there was a detailed scientific study done by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which established that the possible damage to cars and two-wheelers that are old was "not there".
"It's very insignificant. And it also established that the fuel efficiency loss is to the extent of 2 to 4 per cent," he told ANI.
On ethanol, Gulati, citing the latest statistics from the government, said the program so far has helped save 1.9 trillion rupees. "Out of that, 1,60,000 crore has gone to farmers. So in the case of India, it's not only helped us to in some way mitigate the energy crisis, but it's also helped us to help the farmers...The reason why not just India, but many other countries are doing it is for energy security, for the agrarian economy, as well as for fighting climate change and environmental purposes," he said.
He assured that even vehicles from before 2023 can run on E20 "without any problem".
"As I mentioned, studies show a slight drop in mileage, around 4-5%. This does happen. The reason is that ethanol has lower energy content; hence, mileage decreases by about 4 to 5% with E20. In fact, performance actually improves because the vehicle's acceleration gets better. Ethanol has a significantly higher octane number. You might even be surprised to learn that pure ethanol is used in Formula 1 racing. So, you cannot say that performance suffers; in reality, performance—in terms of acceleration, torque, and so on—actually improves," he said.
The top TKM boss said ethanol blended fuel program goes way back, "maybe even more than 22 years".
The reason he said was that since India has been energy-deficient and imports huge amounts of crude, it has hurt the economy and environment, while making the country "susceptible to any supply disruption".
#WATCH | Delhi: On ethanol, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, says, " ...i think there is a lot of misunderstanding about the fuel. for example, if you look at it from the automotive sector, there… pic.twitter.com/oNJFrNYOYE— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2026
Gulati said the ethanol program picked up pace in recent years and has helped solve many other key societal problems, including those associated with farmers
The government in 2018 took a very logical step. Since farmers will produce sugarcane and rice, you produce this in excess, it's going to waste, right? Rather than going to waste or paying huge amounts of taxpayers' money to export it to other countries that India was doing for some time for sugar, they decided to promote ethanol in a bigger way. We have enough excess food grains and, you know, molasses to be able to produce ethanol. So it answered one other very critical issue, which is the distress in agrarian economy," he said.
Strongly backing the ethanol-blended fuel program, Gulati said it was "carbon neutral". "Carbon dioxide is absorbed by plants when they grow. And when you make this into fuel and burn it, the carbon dioxide that comes out is actually absorbed back by the plants. So it's carbon neutral. It's the best fuel if you want to fight climate change," he said.
"The reason why not just India, many other countries are doing it is for energy security, for agrarian economy, as well as for fighting climate change," he said.
Gulati said there was a need to create awareness around ethanol-blended fuel to avoid misunderstanding and misinformation. "People are not supposed to be experts. They become anxious, and they tend to believe what they see. So it is also the duty, I think, of all the stakeholders, whether it is auto manufacturers or the oil marketing companies or the government, to give the right position and the right facts," he said.
He asked people to only trust scientifically conducted studies and not follow any misinformation peddled on social media.
"In India, there are a few agencies that are mandated to do only the testing, certification, and homologation for vehicles. You can't sell a vehicle in India without testing for emissions, durability, and safety," he said.
Gulati said that a vehicle's fuel efficiency was not just determined by the fuel time but by several other factors as well.
"There are so many factors. There is tyre pressure, acceleration and deceleration, congestion, the amount of air conditioning you are using, and whether you are maintaining the vehicle, as well as whether your air filters are clean. How can you then just say that my fuel efficiency is only due to this?" he said.
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