ETV Bharat / bharat

'It's A Myth': Toyota Kirloskar Top Boss Clears Air On E20 Damage, Says Fuel 'Safe For Old And New Cars'

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri fills E85 fuel in a car during launch of E85 fuel on World Environment Day at an Indian Oil fuel station on Pusa Road, in New Delhi on June 5, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: As the buzz over ethanol heightens across India, a top executive at Toyota Kirloskar Motor has trashed reports of E20-blended fuel damaging vehicles as a "myth", asserting that every vehicle sold in the country after 2023 was E20-compliant and even pre-2023 vehicles can run on the fuel "without any problem".

Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President (Corporate Affairs and Governance) of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in an interview, stated that there was a lot of "misunderstanding" about ethanol-blended fuel, ranging from mileage loss to vehicle damage and compatibility issues.

Gulati said that while it was true that ethanol-blended fuel led to "some fuel inefficiency," it was "not so big as it is being made out to be".

"E85 and E100, that is, 85% ethanol and 100% ethanol, are not meant for regular cars. It is meant for a different type of technology, which is called a flex-fuel vehicle. This vehicle can take any mix of ethanol. So people need not worry. E20 is the standard fuel that will be available, and it is compatible with old vehicles and new vehicles. All vehicles sold after 1st of April 2023, are fully materially compliant with E20," Gulati said.

He said that consumers need to be reassured that in 2021, before India pushed the E20 program, there was a detailed scientific study done by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), which established that the possible damage to cars and two-wheelers that are old was "not there".

"It's very insignificant. And it also established that the fuel efficiency loss is to the extent of 2 to 4 per cent," he told ANI.

On ethanol, Gulati, citing the latest statistics from the government, said the program so far has helped save 1.9 trillion rupees. "Out of that, 1,60,000 crore has gone to farmers. So in the case of India, it's not only helped us to in some way mitigate the energy crisis, but it's also helped us to help the farmers...The reason why not just India, but many other countries are doing it is for energy security, for the agrarian economy, as well as for fighting climate change and environmental purposes," he said.

He assured that even vehicles from before 2023 can run on E20 "without any problem".

"As I mentioned, studies show a slight drop in mileage, around 4-5%. This does happen. The reason is that ethanol has lower energy content; hence, mileage decreases by about 4 to 5% with E20. In fact, performance actually improves because the vehicle's acceleration gets better. Ethanol has a significantly higher octane number. You might even be surprised to learn that pure ethanol is used in Formula 1 racing. So, you cannot say that performance suffers; in reality, performance—in terms of acceleration, torque, and so on—actually improves," he said.