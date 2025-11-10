ETV Bharat / bharat

'It Felt As If We Were All Going To Die': Eyewitness Recalls Horror As Red Fort Car Blast Sparks Panic in Delhi

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars, as panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars as panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged.
Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST

|

Updated : November 10, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The blast that occurred in a parked car near the Red Fort Metro Station near Gate No. 1 on Monday evening triggered panic among people in the area, as plumes of fire billowed from the burning cars.

At least eight people are believed to have died in the blast. High alert has been sounded in the city. Eyewitnesses said body parts were strewn near the site as people ran here and there in fear.

The incident prompted authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot. At least eight people are believed to have died in the blast.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion. Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

“The blast occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared,” said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.

"I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." said a local shopkeeper to news agency ANI.

Another local said, "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words...".

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said Rajdhar Pandey, a local.

Also Read

  1. LIVE Delhi Red Fort Blast LIVE UPDATES | 8 Dead, Several Injured, Cars Gutted ; Police On High Alert
  2. Delhi: Eight Killed After Blast In Parked Car Near Red Fort
  3. Delhi, Mumbai And UP On High Alert As Car Eplodes Near Red Fort Metro Station
Last Updated : November 10, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

LAL QUILA BLAST
DELHI TERROR ATTACK
OLD DELHI EXPLOSION
OPERATION SINDOOR 2
RED FORT METRO BLAST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.