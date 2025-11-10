'It Felt As If We Were All Going To Die': Eyewitness Recalls Horror As Red Fort Car Blast Sparks Panic in Delhi
Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars, as panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST|
Updated : November 10, 2025 at 9:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The blast that occurred in a parked car near the Red Fort Metro Station near Gate No. 1 on Monday evening triggered panic among people in the area, as plumes of fire billowed from the burning cars.
At least eight people are believed to have died in the blast. High alert has been sounded in the city. Eyewitnesses said body parts were strewn near the site as people ran here and there in fear.
The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.
“The blast occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared,” said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service.
“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.
"I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." said a local shopkeeper to news agency ANI.
#WATCH | Delhi: " i never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. i fell three times due to the explosion. it felt as if we were all going to die..." said a local shopkeeper to ani https://t.co/mNFJMPex0i pic.twitter.com/KQcbOYYNu6— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
Another local said, "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words...".
#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | " when we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. i can't explain it in words..." said a local to ani pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion. I live nearby," said Rajdhar Pandey, a local.
#WATCH | Delhi: " i saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. there was a loud explosion. i live nearby," said local resident rajdhar pandey pic.twitter.com/mPVLWdxLPP— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
