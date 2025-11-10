ETV Bharat / bharat

'It Felt As If We Were All Going To Die': Eyewitness Recalls Horror As Red Fort Car Blast Sparks Panic in Delhi

Firefighters at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The blast that occurred in a parked car near the Red Fort Metro Station near Gate No. 1 on Monday evening triggered panic among people in the area, as plumes of fire billowed from the burning cars.

At least eight people are believed to have died in the blast. High alert has been sounded in the city. Eyewitnesses said body parts were strewn near the site as people ran here and there in fear.

The incident prompted authorities to rush seven fire tenders to the spot. At least eight people are believed to have died in the blast.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion. Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.