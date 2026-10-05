It Came As Aid From The US. Today, Scientists Look At Milo To See Through A Monsoon Deficient Year
This grain lives on in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh, and the elders have many tales to tell around it.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Shahdol: Whenever there has been a food crisis because of insufficient rain in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh, it is the milo grain that has come to the rescue of the people. This grain lives on in the state's tribal belt, where the elders have many tales to tell around it.
Milo (commonly known as sorghum or Sorghum Bicolour) is an ancient cereal grain that is highly resilient to extremes of weather. It belongs to the grass family.
The ETV Bharat team witnessed the crop flourishing on arrival at Majgawan village. A local, Bholi Singh, said, “This is the same grain that was our saviour whenever the country was hit by a severe famine and food scarcity.”
He recalled that he was just 12 years old when he began going to Shahdol with his parents to stand in queue at the market to get milo grain that was then imported from America. He explained that even today, he saves the seeds of this grain and plants them. He makes rotis from it and eats them.
Recalling the last famine, Bholi said, "I'm over 60 today, but I haven't forgotten those childhood memories. When the country was starving and a famine was raging, we would get millet. We would grind mahua, millet and sorghum and make rotis or porridge out of it. People also survived by eating things like odar onion, semar onion and chakora bhaji."
He pointed out that even though with the advent of the Green Revolution, a variety of grains are being grown, he has seen the era of scarcity. “Therefore, when grain is wasted, we feel pain. And that's why some tribal farmers in the village still cultivate millet. The millet that came from America was red. It can be seen in some farms in the tribal belt of this village," he said.
Mrigendra Singh, an agricultural scientist, said milo was primarily a food for famines. “During the famines of the 1960s, especially in 1965-66, when there were two consecutive years of famine, India had no buffer stock. People were starving. At that time, wheat and milo were imported from the USA. It contained various varieties of millets, and although the quality was poor because India did not have good relations with the USA at that time, it created a lot of hype. Milo was actually animal grade sorghum. But the problem we faced was that there was nothing to eat. So, milo came to be adopted."
The agricultural scientist further explained, "At that time, the situation was such that upon arrival in the country, it was transported directly from the port to the public distribution system. We had no buffer stock of grain at the time. And America had a policy of providing only one month's worth of grain at a time. This was the background for the push for the Green Revolution in India."
Some tribal farmers in Shahdol still cultivate the red sorghum that was imported from America during the 1960s famine, and cherish old memories. Agricultural scientist B K Prajapati said, "Milo originated in East Africa. Two varieties are cultivated in Shahdol district: One with red grains and one with white grains. The red sorghum was cultivated centuries ago, but now most farmers have abandoned it. It can still be found in the fields of a few tribal farmers in the district. Some tribals plant and eat small quantities of it to preserve its seeds.”
Prajapati added, "This coarse grain falls under the category of ‘Shree Grains’. It is a drought-resistant, low-water crop and can easily be cultivated even in areas with low rainfall and low-fertility soil. It is cultivated everywhere in the country. It contains 10-12 per cent protein, of which 7-8 per cent is fibre. This makes it beneficial for health."
Agricultural scientists say it has a low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetics. It provides energy whenever the body needs it. It is also good for those with heart conditions, iron or calcium deficiencies. It also contains abundant magnesium and phosphorus, which strengthens bones, along with zinc, vitamins B1 and B3.
Scientists call it a complete diet. It's also beneficial for farmers because it can be easily grown even when there is low rainfall. Besides requiring less water, it is also less susceptible to diseases, pests and illnesses.
Agricultural scientists say that approximately 15-18 kg of seeds are required to cultivate a single hectare. It can also be used as fodder for livestock. In a rain deficient year, the country is once again looking towards this grain.
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