ETV Bharat / bharat

It Came As Aid From The US. Today, Scientists Look At Milo To See Through A Monsoon Deficient Year

Shahdol: Whenever there has been a food crisis because of insufficient rain in the tribal belt of Madhya Pradesh, it is the milo grain that has come to the rescue of the people. This grain lives on in the state's tribal belt, where the elders have many tales to tell around it.

Milo (commonly known as sorghum or Sorghum Bicolour) is an ancient cereal grain that is highly resilient to extremes of weather. It belongs to the grass family.

The ETV Bharat team witnessed the crop flourishing on arrival at Majgawan village. A local, Bholi Singh, said, “This is the same grain that was our saviour whenever the country was hit by a severe famine and food scarcity.”

He recalled that he was just 12 years old when he began going to Shahdol with his parents to stand in queue at the market to get milo grain that was then imported from America. He explained that even today, he saves the seeds of this grain and plants them. He makes rotis from it and eats them.

Recalling the last famine, Bholi said, "I'm over 60 today, but I haven't forgotten those childhood memories. When the country was starving and a famine was raging, we would get millet. We would grind mahua, millet and sorghum and make rotis or porridge out of it. People also survived by eating things like odar onion, semar onion and chakora bhaji."

He pointed out that even though with the advent of the Green Revolution, a variety of grains are being grown, he has seen the era of scarcity. “Therefore, when grain is wasted, we feel pain. And that's why some tribal farmers in the village still cultivate millet. The millet that came from America was red. It can be seen in some farms in the tribal belt of this village," he said.

Mrigendra Singh, an agricultural scientist, said milo was primarily a food for famines. “During the famines of the 1960s, especially in 1965-66, when there were two consecutive years of famine, India had no buffer stock. People were starving. At that time, wheat and milo were imported from the USA. It contained various varieties of millets, and although the quality was poor because India did not have good relations with the USA at that time, it created a lot of hype. Milo was actually animal grade sorghum. But the problem we faced was that there was nothing to eat. So, milo came to be adopted."