Issued Instructions On Using Aadhaar As Proof Of Identity, Not Citizenship: ECI Tells SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) informed the Supreme Court that instructions on using the Aadhaar card as proof of identity and not of citizenship were already issued for the inclusion or exclusion in Bihar's voters' list.

The poll body filed its reply on an interlocutory application by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction that Aadhaar be used only for the purpose of establishing identity and authentication in the spirit of Section 23(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The apex court had issued notice on October 7, on Upadhyay's application, filed for a pending plea seeking a direction to the EC to conduct Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at regular intervals throughout the country.

In its reply filed in the top court, the poll body had said that on September 8, the apex court had already clarified the usage of Aadhaar for updating the voter list. It further said the court had stated that Aadhaar was to be used for the purpose of establishing identity against the backdrop of Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950. Section 23 of the RPA deals with the inclusion of names in electoral rolls.