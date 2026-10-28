'Issue Pertains Entire Judiciary': Supreme Court Directs MP Sanjay Raut's Presence On November 17
The bench was hearing a plea filed after obtaining written consent from the Attorney General for India.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to personally appear before it on November 17 in contempt proceedings over remarks concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea filed after obtaining written consent from the Attorney General for India, who opined that the comments of the respondents, Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle, were scandalous. The bench also directed Wagle to appear virtually before it on the same day.
Senior advocates Pradeep Rai and Rahul Kaushik, along with advocates Pragya Baghal and Meenesh Dubey, represented the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). They pointed at X posts made by the alleged contemnors and submitted that their posts show they lack respect for the highest court of the country.
Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Wagle, contended that her client tendered an unconditional and sincere apology regarding his X posts, adding that he has an unblemished career spanning over five decades and deleted his post upon receiving the contempt notice.
"This is an issue which pertains the entire institution of judiciary. You are also part of this institution. Without members of the bar," said Justice Kumar. Jaising said maybe generally speaking but not in this specific case, and your lordships are right, generally speaking it may be a larger issue, but not in this individual case.
"Because my Lords we love this institution, but it cannot be one way," quipped Jaising.
Justice Kumar said, "It is never a one-way traffic. You also know that the judiciary, each of us have stood for others. Together, we have stood for others."
Jaising said the court must please understand that there are situations in which the legal profession feels very frustrated, and we would request judges to partner with us to improve this situation.
"Yes, we all will be partners in the path of improvement….you ask your client to be present virtually on the next date," Justice Kumar told Jaising.
The bench said it has heard Jaising for R1, who has brought to our notice the affidavit filed by the first respondent and has prayed for discharge of the show-cause notice.
"Having regard to the magnitude of the issue involved, we are of the considered view that the first respondent shall appear virtually on the next date of hearing," it said.
On October 16, the Supreme Court issued show‑cause notices to Raut and Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, with the CJI orally lamenting that those who often seek the court’s protection of liberty now condemn it, calling the criticism “very unfortunate” and hoping “better sense will prevail.”
The bench passed the order on a contempt of court petition moved by the SCBA.
On October 15, Attorney General for India R Venkataramani gave his consent to a criminal contempt of court case filed by the SCBA against Wagle and Raut over their public statements regarding Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
Wagle had posted from his X account in response to a newspaper report on the CJI's decision. He subsequently deleted the post and apologised for it.
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