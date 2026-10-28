ETV Bharat / bharat

'Issue Pertains Entire Judiciary': Supreme Court Directs MP Sanjay Raut's Presence On November 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut to personally appear before it on November 17 in contempt proceedings over remarks concerning Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. The bench was hearing a plea filed after obtaining written consent from the Attorney General for India, who opined that the comments of the respondents, Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle, were scandalous. The bench also directed Wagle to appear virtually before it on the same day.

Senior advocates Pradeep Rai and Rahul Kaushik, along with advocates Pragya Baghal and Meenesh Dubey, represented the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). They pointed at X posts made by the alleged contemnors and submitted that their posts show they lack respect for the highest court of the country.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Wagle, contended that her client tendered an unconditional and sincere apology regarding his X posts, adding that he has an unblemished career spanning over five decades and deleted his post upon receiving the contempt notice.

"This is an issue which pertains the entire institution of judiciary. You are also part of this institution. Without members of the bar," said Justice Kumar. Jaising said maybe generally speaking but not in this specific case, and your lordships are right, generally speaking it may be a larger issue, but not in this individual case.

"Because my Lords we love this institution, but it cannot be one way," quipped Jaising.

Justice Kumar said, "It is never a one-way traffic. You also know that the judiciary, each of us have stood for others. Together, we have stood for others."

Jaising said the court must please understand that there are situations in which the legal profession feels very frustrated, and we would request judges to partner with us to improve this situation.