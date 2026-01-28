ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Issuance Of Passports Outsourced…’, SC On Plea Opposing Aadhaar Use In SIR

The bench said that Aadhaar has consistently been recognised by the court as a valid identity document, but not as proof of citizenship. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that even the issuance of passports has been outsourced to private agencies, as it expressed scepticism over objections raised against the use of Aadhaar for verification in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was hearing pleas challenging the ongoing SIR exercise, including a filed by Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a nationwide revision of electoral rolls in all states.

Last year, the apex court had directed the Election Commission to include Aadhaar also as a document which can be submitted for SIR enumeration.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, representing Upadhyay, opposed Aadhaar being used as a document for verification in the SIR exercise, and argued that it cannot be treated as a reliable document since it is issued through privately run Aadhaar centres.

However, Justice Bagchi pointed out that several public functions are today performed through private agencies. “Do you know that even your passport issuance is outsourced to a private company?” he asked, adding that mere involvement of private entities does not render a document unreliable.

“While issuing Aadhaar, the private person is performing a public duty,” observed the bench.

The bench said that if a document is recognised by statute, it cannot be discarded merely because a private entity is involved in its issuance, and added that any document can be forged, and even a passport can be forged.

The bench said that Aadhaar has consistently been recognised by the court as a valid identity document, but not as proof of citizenship. “We have never said Aadhaar can be used as the basis of citizenship. We have always said that the Election Commission can verify Aadhaar,” said the bench.

The bench observed that the list of documents prescribed for the SIR exercise need not have a direct nexus with citizenship in every case.