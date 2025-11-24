ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO To Launch US Communication Satellite On Commercial Basis In December

Hyderabad: ISRO would launch a US communication satellite using LVM3 rocket on a commercial basis next month, the space agency's chairman V Narayanan said on Monday.

Narayanan, who delivered the keynote address on the occasion of 68th Annual Day celebrations of Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications (IRISET) here, also said the country's space programme would be on par with any other advanced nation in terms of launches, satellites and others by 2040.

"Launch date is not yet decided. It will be next month. It is a communication satellite, we are planning to launch. A commercial basis communication satellite we are going to launch using our LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark - III), vehicle," he told reporters on the sidelines.

He clarified that it is not a collaboration mission, but an American satellite would be launched on a commercial basis. According to him, the ISRO, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm of affairs, is working on a lot of programmes. Right now, 57 satellites are in orbit, and the number is expected to triple in three years.

Asked about upcoming projects, Narayanan said the PM has announced space sector reforms and that five launch vehicles have been handed over to private industrial consortiums. "The first rocket is coming, we are going to launch it," he said.

The space agency is working towards the Gaganyaan programme (project to send a three-day manned mission to the Low Earth Orbit of 400 km with a crew of three members and bring them safely back to Earth) and also on a couple of important Earth observation satellites, the ISRO chief said.