ISRO Tightens Exit Rules For Scientists Linked To Gaganyaan Amid Reports Of Resignations
The Centre has tightened resignation and voluntary retirement rules for Group ‘A’ ISRO scientists linked to Gaganyaan, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) not to routinely approve resignations or voluntary retirement requests from senior scientific and technical personnel working on Gaganyaan and other critical missions.
Sources stated that around 100 ISRO scientists have resigned in recent months. As per an internal memorandum, requests from Group ‘A’ scientific and technical staff associated with Gaganyaan and other important projects will now be referred to the Department of Space for consideration.
The order has been circulated to key ISRO centres, including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).
However, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the move was taken for administrative reasons and should not be linked to any controversy within the space agency.
"Many have gone, many have come," Singh said while responding to questions on the reported exits, adding that ISRO has a large workforce and continues to see new personnel joining. He said the directive was aimed at ensuring that decisions were taken at a "more mature level".
The restrictions come at a crucial time for Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight programme, which is being developed to send Indian astronauts into space and safely bring them back to Earth. The programme involves several critical systems, including the crew module, life-support systems, launch vehicle and crew escape mechanisms.
Addressing questions about the future of India's human spaceflight programme, Singh said the departure of former ISRO chairman S Somanath from the agency would not affect Gaganyaan. Somanath served as ISRO chairman until January 2025 and played a key role in missions such as Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1.
The minister stressed that ISRO functions through institutional continuity, with former scientists and retired officials often continuing to contribute to major projects. Meanwhile, Somanath has recently joined Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos as an observer on its board.