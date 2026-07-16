ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Tightens Exit Rules For Scientists Linked To Gaganyaan Amid Reports Of Resignations

New Delhi: The Centre has directed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) not to routinely approve resignations or voluntary retirement requests from senior scientific and technical personnel working on Gaganyaan and other critical missions.

Sources stated that around 100 ISRO scientists have resigned in recent months. As per an internal memorandum, requests from Group ‘A’ scientific and technical staff associated with Gaganyaan and other important projects will now be referred to the Department of Space for consideration.

The order has been circulated to key ISRO centres, including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

However, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the move was taken for administrative reasons and should not be linked to any controversy within the space agency.