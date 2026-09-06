ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Staff Bodies Seek Clarification On Trajectory Of Privatisation

New Delhi: Nine employee associations at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have written to the space agency's Chairperson V Narayanan, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

In a letter dated September 4, the associations also raised questions about the agency's future role, and the consequences for serving employees and future recruitment.

"Private participation in defined commercial activities can coexist with a strong, publicly owned ISRO. What cannot be accepted without debate is a policy that reduces ISRO to a residual R&D (research and development) boutique while the realisation of the nation's launch vehicles and the operation of its launch infrastructure pass out of public hands," the letter said.

It pointed to the August 21 comments made by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), which promotes, enables, authorises and supervises various space activities of non-governmental entities.

Goenka, at a public event, reportedly said, "Eventually, ISRO will not make any launch vehicles and will not manufacture any launch vehicles. That will all be done by the private sector or PSU."