ISRO Scripts History As 'Bahubali' Rocket Injects Heaviest Satellite In Orbit

The LVM3-M5 rocket is also dubbed 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capability ( ISRO )

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The heaviest communication satellite to be launched from the Indian soil onboard a new generation, homegrown 'Bahubali' rocket was successfully placed into the intended orbit on Sunday, ISRO said.

The communication satellite CMS-03, weighing 4,410 kg was flown on a LVM3-M5 rocket enabling the Indian space agency accomplish this rare feat. CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite and would provide services over a wide oceanic region including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO. The satellite was placed in the desired Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

It is also a replacement to the GSAT 7 series, launched in 2013. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said the launch vehicle successfully injected the communication satellite in the required orbit.

The "4410 kg satellite is precisely injected," he said. In his address from the Mission Control Center post launch, he described the LVM 3 satellite as 'Bahubali,' in an apparent reference to its heavylift capability.

He recalled that the rocket's previous launch was the "most prestigious Chandrayaan 3 which brought pride to nation." It achieved "yet another pride" on Sunday after succeeding with the "heavier satellite."

All the eight LVM 3 launches, including its experimental mission, have been successful, showing a 100 per cent success rate. The satellite was designed to provide communication services for at least 15 years and is "yet another shining example of Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India)," Narayanan, also Secretary, Department of Space, added.

The ISRO scientists had a tough time with the mission since the weather was not cooperative, but they worked hard and ensured success, he said.

Prior to Sunday's launch, the Indian space agency has been utilising the services of Kourou launch base in French Guiana by Ariane rockets offered by France-based Arianespace, for launching heavier satellites. On December 5, 2018 ISRO had launched its heaviest communication satellite GSAT-11 weighing 5,854 kg, onboard an Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket from French Guiana.

LVM3-M5, a three stage launch vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25) gives ISRO full self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites that weigh up to 4,000 kg in GTO. LVM3 is also termed by ISRO scientists as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII.

Scientists at ISRO have classified launch vehicles depending upon the mission objectives, targeted orbit, altitude among others. The launch vehicles or launchers used by ISRO include Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), GSLV) and LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III). The space agency has been providing launch services for customer satellites since 1999 from Sriharikota.