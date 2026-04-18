ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Expands Space Surveillance, Picks Ladakh For High-Altitude Optical Telescope

In its Indian Space Situational Awareness Report for 2025, ISRO said work on the Hanle telescope is underway. The agency has also completed the design and review of an indigenous phased array radar for tracking space objects. Efforts are in progress to set up this radar in the northeastern region. At the same time, the Baker Nunn Schmidt Telescope at Nainital is being refurbished in collaboration with the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences to boost tracking capacity.

Srinagar: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is stepping up efforts to track satellites and space debris as congestion in low Earth orbit continues to rise. A major part of this plan is the installation of an optical telescope at Hanle in Ladakh, a high-altitude cold desert known for clear and dark skies. The facility is expected to strengthen India’s ability to monitor objects in orbit and reduce the risk of collisions.

ISRO currently uses the Multi-Object Tracking Radar at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh to monitor satellites, rocket bodies and debris. The system can track multiple objects at a distance of up to 1,000 km. Radars operate round the clock using radio waves. Optical telescopes work only at night but provide precise observations by detecting sunlight reflected from satellites. Officials said both systems are needed to build a reliable tracking network.

The choice of Ladakh is driven by its geography. The region offers high altitude, thin atmosphere and minimal light pollution. These conditions allow better visibility of faint objects in space. A wider network of tracking stations is required because a single facility can observe an object only for a short duration when it passes overhead.

The report flags growing risks in orbit due to the rapid increase in satellite launches and debris. According to global data, about 150,000 close approach alerts have been issued in recent years. These alerts warn operators when two objects come dangerously close. ISRO carried out 18 collision avoidance manoeuvres, including 14 in low Earth orbit and four in geosynchronous orbit. One of the satellites that had to adjust its path was the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission.

Objects in low Earth orbit travel at speeds of around 28,000 km per hour. Even small fragments can cause serious damage if they collide with operational satellites. ISRO said improving space situational awareness is critical to ensure safe and sustainable space operations.