ISRO Conducts Sea Level Test Of Cryogenic Engine

Bengaluru: ISRO on Thursday said it has successfully conducted a sea level hot test of its cryogenic engine (CE20) at 22 tonne thrust using nozzle protection system and multi-element igniter at its Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the sea level tests utilising the nozzle protection system were being carried out at a 19-tonne thrust level.

The CE20 cryogenic engine powers the upper cryogenic stage of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).

"In order to enhance the payload capability of the LVM3 vehicle, future missions of LVM3 are planned to be operated with an uprated C32 stage with 22 tonne thrust for the CE20 engine. In view of this, the flight acceptance test of the CE20 engine also needs to be conducted at 22 tonne thrust level," ISRO said in a post on its website.

"Therefore, the present test (on March 10) qualified the sea-level testing of the engine with a test duration of 165 seconds at 22t thrust level using the Nozzle Protection System (NPS). The performance of the engine as well as the test facility was as expected during the entire test duration," it said.