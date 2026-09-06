ETV Bharat / bharat

ISRO Clarifies Space Sector Reforms: No Privatisation, Focus On Advanced Research

A senior ISRO official speaks during a press briefing at the launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota on September 4, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday issued a clarification, saying that neither it would be privatised nor would its importance be diminished.

In a post on X, the space agency asserted that participation of the private sector enables ISRO to focus strongly on the next generation of India's space programme, while the industry scales mature technologies and capabilities.

The development came after nine employee associations at ISRO wrote to the space agency's Chairperson V Narayanan on September 4, seeking official clarification on the proposed transfer of its manufacturing and operational functions to private entities.

They were referring to the remarks made by Pawan Goenka, chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), on August 21.

ISRO said in the post that its "role will progressively strengthen in areas where its scientific expertise matters most: frontier R&D, advanced technologies, human spaceflight, next-generation launch systems, deep-space and planetary missions and strategic national capabilities."

The space agency added that it would continue developing cutting-edge technologies, including advanced payloads for communication, navigation and Earth observation, sensors, propulsion systems and other critical technologies.

"Meanwhile, mature and routinely manufactured systems can increasingly be scaled through industry. Production of mature launch vehicles, routine satellites and other established systems can increasingly be undertaken by industry or PSUs through appropriate competitive processes," said ISRO.

It highlighted that this would allow it to devote more resources and scientific manpower to the next generation of technologies and missions.

These include: the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035, undertaking an Indian crewed mission to the Moon by 2040, developing next-generation and reusable launch systems, pursuing sustained lunar and planetary exploration, and establishing India as a major global space power.