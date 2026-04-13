ETV Bharat / bharat

You'll Miss Today's Prices: Iran Parliament Speaker Uses Math To Warn Of Oil Shock If Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupted

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf triggered a wave of debate online after posting a mathematical equation on Monday to warn about the potential global oil shock from any disruption or blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf wrote: "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas. ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O)."

He also shared an image of current petrol prices near the White House, warning Americans that they 'will miss them' soon.

Many analysts and X users interpreted the equation 'ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O)', as a layered warning about escalating oil prices.

What The Equation Means

The expression refers to BSOH - Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

Decoded in simple terms

ΔO_BSOH > 0: Any increase in disruption/blockade of Hormuz

f(O): First-order impact on oil prices

f(f(O)): Second-order or cascading effects