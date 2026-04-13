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You'll Miss Today's Prices: Iran Parliament Speaker Uses Math To Warn Of Oil Shock If Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupted

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf triggered an online debate after posting a mathematical equation to warn about potential global oil shock from any disruption of Strait of Hormuz

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Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf triggered a wave of debate online after posting a mathematical equation on Monday to warn about the potential global oil shock from any disruption or blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf wrote: "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas. ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O)."

He also shared an image of current petrol prices near the White House, warning Americans that they 'will miss them' soon.

Many analysts and X users interpreted the equation 'ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O)', as a layered warning about escalating oil prices.

What The Equation Means

The expression refers to BSOH - Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.

Decoded in simple terms

ΔO_BSOH > 0: Any increase in disruption/blockade of Hormuz

f(O): First-order impact on oil prices

f(f(O)): Second-order or cascading effects

The implication

The second wave of economic impact will be worse than the first. In layman's language, Ghalibaf's message suggests that even if oil prices rise initially due to tensions, subsequent ripple effects - supply shocks, panic buying, shipping disruptions - could push prices far beyond current expectations.

A Political Message

The post is being seen as a strategic warning amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Gulf shipping lanes, and Western powers, including the United States under Donald Trump’s influence in global energy policy debates.

Ghalibaf’s use of a mathematical model - rather than conventional rhetoric - has drawn attention for its clarity and indirect messaging.

Experts note that the Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of global oil supply, making any disruption immediately impactful.

Economists and analysts interpreting the post highlight that:

  • First-order impact (f(O)): Immediate spike in crude oil prices
  • Second-order impact (f(f(O))): Supply chain disruptions
  • Increased insurance and shipping costs
  • Currency volatility
  • Inflation across global markets
  • This layered escalation is what the equation emphasises - a compounding crisis rather than a one-time shock.

Reactions & Interpretation

The post quickly went viral, with analysts, including policy observers like Javed Hassan, a Pakistani-origin columnist and former senior visiting Fellow Fudan University, Shanghai, explaining that Ghalibaf’s equation reflects non-linear economic escalation.

One interpretation widely shared online summarized the warning as: “If disruption increases, future price shocks will make today’s ‘high prices’ look cheap.”

The unusual use of mathematical notation in geopolitical messaging has also been linked to Ghalibaf’s background as an engineer.

Global stakes

Any serious disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would affect major oil importers in Asia and Europe, global fuel prices and inflation trajectories in multiple economies.

With tensions already impacting shipping routes in the region, Ghalibaf’s statement is being read as both a caution and a signal of potential escalation scenarios.

Also read:

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Iran Military Calls US Naval Blockade 'Illegal', Warns No Gulf Ports Will Be Safe If Its Own Threatened

Our Companions: Blood-Stained Bags, Shoes Of Kids Killed In Minab School Attack 'Accompany' Iran’s Peace Delegation

TAGGED:

ISREAL THE US WAR ON IRAN
IRAN SPEAKER GHALIBAF
BSOH
STRAIT OF HORMUZ
GHALIBAF WARNS WITH MATH EQUATION

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