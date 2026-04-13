You'll Miss Today's Prices: Iran Parliament Speaker Uses Math To Warn Of Oil Shock If Strait of Hormuz Is Disrupted
Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf triggered an online debate after posting a mathematical equation to warn about potential global oil shock from any disruption of Strait of Hormuz
Published : April 13, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf triggered a wave of debate online after posting a mathematical equation on Monday to warn about the potential global oil shock from any disruption or blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ghalibaf wrote: "Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas. ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O)."
Enjoy the current pump figures. With the so-called 'blockade', Soon you'll be nostalgic for $4–$5 gas.— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 12, 2026
ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) pic.twitter.com/rVxlC6vFWG
He also shared an image of current petrol prices near the White House, warning Americans that they 'will miss them' soon.
Many analysts and X users interpreted the equation 'ΔO_BSOH > 0 ⇒ f(f(O)) > f(O)', as a layered warning about escalating oil prices.
What The Equation Means
The expression refers to BSOH - Blockade of the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical oil transit routes.
Decoded in simple terms
ΔO_BSOH > 0: Any increase in disruption/blockade of Hormuz
f(O): First-order impact on oil prices
f(f(O)): Second-order or cascading effects
ΔO_BSOH>0 ⇒ f(f(O))>f(O) is worth understanding.— Javed Hassan (@javedhassan) April 13, 2026
Ghalibaf is mathematically making the point that the oil prices will be much worse as a result of BSOH = Blockade Strait of Hormuz. There the first order effect f(O), and possibly a significant second order effect, f(f(O)).
In… https://t.co/aMYWz8UOxl
The implication
The second wave of economic impact will be worse than the first. In layman's language, Ghalibaf's message suggests that even if oil prices rise initially due to tensions, subsequent ripple effects - supply shocks, panic buying, shipping disruptions - could push prices far beyond current expectations.
A Political Message
The post is being seen as a strategic warning amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Gulf shipping lanes, and Western powers, including the United States under Donald Trump’s influence in global energy policy debates.
Ghalibaf’s use of a mathematical model - rather than conventional rhetoric - has drawn attention for its clarity and indirect messaging.
Experts note that the Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of global oil supply, making any disruption immediately impactful.
Economists and analysts interpreting the post highlight that:
- First-order impact (f(O)): Immediate spike in crude oil prices
- Second-order impact (f(f(O))): Supply chain disruptions
- Increased insurance and shipping costs
- Currency volatility
- Inflation across global markets
- This layered escalation is what the equation emphasises - a compounding crisis rather than a one-time shock.
Reactions & Interpretation
The post quickly went viral, with analysts, including policy observers like Javed Hassan, a Pakistani-origin columnist and former senior visiting Fellow Fudan University, Shanghai, explaining that Ghalibaf’s equation reflects non-linear economic escalation.
One interpretation widely shared online summarized the warning as: “If disruption increases, future price shocks will make today’s ‘high prices’ look cheap.”
The unusual use of mathematical notation in geopolitical messaging has also been linked to Ghalibaf’s background as an engineer.
Global stakes
Any serious disruption in the Strait of Hormuz would affect major oil importers in Asia and Europe, global fuel prices and inflation trajectories in multiple economies.
With tensions already impacting shipping routes in the region, Ghalibaf’s statement is being read as both a caution and a signal of potential escalation scenarios.
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