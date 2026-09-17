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Israeli National Detained At Kangra Airport With Live Cartridge

A case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act.

Israeli National Detained At Kangra Airport With Live Cartridge
Passengers coming out after their flight from Delhi landed at Kangra Airport (File/ANI)
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By PTI

Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Dharamsala: An Israeli national has been detained at the Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh after a live cartridge was found in his possession during a security check, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Yonatan Levy (24), an Israeli national, reached the airport on Tuesday to board a flight to New Delhi. However, he was detained by police after a live cartridge was found in his bag. Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the detention and said a case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act.

Levy is presently in police custody till September 18, the SP said.

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TAGGED:

ISRAELI NATIONAL DETAINED
KANGRA AIRPORT

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