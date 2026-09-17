Israeli National Detained At Kangra Airport With Live Cartridge
A case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act.
By PTI
Published : September 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Dharamsala: An Israeli national has been detained at the Kangra airport in Himachal Pradesh after a live cartridge was found in his possession during a security check, police said on Thursday.
According to police, Yonatan Levy (24), an Israeli national, reached the airport on Tuesday to board a flight to New Delhi. However, he was detained by police after a live cartridge was found in his bag. Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the detention and said a case has been registered in the matter under the Arms Act.
Levy is presently in police custody till September 18, the SP said.
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