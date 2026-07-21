ETV Bharat / bharat

Israeli National Arrested With Suspected Narcotics In Ladakh

Srinagar: An Israeli national was arrested in Ladakh's Zanskar region after police recovered suspected narcotic substances during a routine vehicle check, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Ladakh Police, the arrest was made by Zanskar Police at the Police Check Post (PCP) in Kargyak during routine checking.

Police said suspected narcotic substances were recovered from the individual during the operation.

An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the seized substance and the circumstances surrounding the case.