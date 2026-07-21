Israeli National Arrested With Suspected Narcotics In Ladakh
Police said that the man was arrested at the Police Check Post (PCP) in Kargyak during routine checking.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Srinagar: An Israeli national was arrested in Ladakh's Zanskar region after police recovered suspected narcotic substances during a routine vehicle check, officials said on Tuesday.
According to Ladakh Police, the arrest was made by Zanskar Police at the Police Check Post (PCP) in Kargyak during routine checking.
Police said suspected narcotic substances were recovered from the individual during the operation.
An FIR has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to determine the nature of the seized substance and the circumstances surrounding the case.
In a post on X, Ladakh Police said, "Zanskar Police arrested an Israeli national during routine checking at PCP Kargyak & recovered suspected narcotic substances. An FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered and investigation is underway."
The police also said they remain committed to making the district drug-free.
Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the arrested individual or the quantity of the suspected narcotic substance recovered. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.