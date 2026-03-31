Israel-US War On Iran: Tamil Nadu Worker Killed In Kuwait As Missile Fragment Hits Residence
Santhana Selvam, a native of Anikurunthan village near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, had been working in Kuwait as an electrician for over a decade
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: A 36-year-old Indian worker hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district was killed in Kuwait after a missile fragment, linked to the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran, struck his residence.
The deceased, Santhana Selvam, a native of Anikurunthan village near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, had been working in Kuwait as an electrician for over a decade. He was employed with a private engineering, general trading, and contracting firm.
According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on Monday morning when a fragment from a missile - fired amid escalating hostilities in the region - hit the premises where Selvam was staying. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Selvam is survived by his wife, Kausalya, and their two children. The family, devastated by the sudden loss, has appealed to authorities for urgent assistance. They met District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and submitted a petition seeking the immediate repatriation of Selvam's body to his native village, along with compensation for the bereaved family.
The incident comes against the backdrop of intensifying tensions in the Middle East, with ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel spilling over into the wider Gulf region. Iran’s retaliatory strikes targeting US allies have heightened security concerns, even in countries like Kuwait.
The situation has also impacted critical global routes, with Iran reportedly closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime passage. Meanwhile, diplomatic developments indicate a possible pause, with the United States announcing a temporary halt to attacks as ceasefire negotiations continue.
Casualty figures from the conflict continue to rise. Iran's Deputy Health Minister, Ali Jafarian, has stated that at least 1,900 people have been killed in the conflict so far. The crisis has also affected Indian nationals working across West Asia, with multiple fatalities reported in recent days. Selvam's death has sent shockwaves through his hometown, highlighting the risks faced by Indian expatriates in conflict-affected regions.