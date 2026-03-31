ETV Bharat / bharat

Israel-US War On Iran: Tamil Nadu Worker Killed In Kuwait As Missile Fragment Hits Residence

Ramanathapuram: A 36-year-old Indian worker hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district was killed in Kuwait after a missile fragment, linked to the ongoing Israel-US war on Iran, struck his residence.

The deceased, Santhana Selvam, a native of Anikurunthan village near Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram district, had been working in Kuwait as an electrician for over a decade. He was employed with a private engineering, general trading, and contracting firm.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred on Monday morning when a fragment from a missile - fired amid escalating hostilities in the region - hit the premises where Selvam was staying. He sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Selvam is survived by his wife, Kausalya, and their two children. The family, devastated by the sudden loss, has appealed to authorities for urgent assistance. They met District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and submitted a petition seeking the immediate repatriation of Selvam's body to his native village, along with compensation for the bereaved family.