ETV Bharat / bharat

After 50 Days In Detention And 1800 Km Escape, 8 Indian Seafarers Return Home From Iran War Zone

Captain Vijay Kumar briefing the media in Mumbai on arrival from Azerbaijan after 50-day detention in Iran ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Visibly shaken and exhausted, eight Indian seafarers who were stranded in Iranian waters during the ongoing conflict have returned to India, recounting a traumatic ordeal of detention, bombardment, and a desperate escape to safety.

The crew, led by Captain Vijay Kumar, were aboard the oil tanker MT Valiant Roar when Iranian forces intercepted and seized the vessel on December 8, 2025, near the port of Dibba. Despite reportedly being outside Iranian territorial waters, the crew was detained on allegations of oil smuggling.

"They arrested us on baseless allegations. The team took the vessel into custody despite the fact it was not outside Iranian territorial waters. We were imprisoned for 50 days and interrogated without any proof. We shudder to recall that time in prison. It was mental torture," Kumar told ETV Bharat, recalling the experience.

"Later, the Iranian security forces told us we were accused of engaging in oil smuggling," added another sailor.

For three days, the crew took shelter from missile and drone attacks while trying to establish contact with Indian authorities. Assistance from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) proved crucial in coordinating their evacuation.