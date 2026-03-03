ETV Bharat / bharat

Evacuation Of Indian Citizens From Gulf Underway: IndiGo, SpiceJet To Operate Flights From Jeddah, UAE Today

Stranded passengers wait amid cancellation of 350 international flights to the Middle East due to the US-Israel strikes on Iran, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Monday, March 2, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid escalating West Asia tensions, the Centre is in touch with Indian missions in the Gulf region to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian nationals as state governments across the country stepped up efforts to assist such residents.

Flight operations have been disrupted due to the closure of airspaces in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Asserting that it was closely monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of the region, the civil aviation ministry on Monday evening said IndiGo plans to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to various Indian cities on March 3.

"IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March to facilitate the return of stranded passengers, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions. IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation," the ministry said in a statement.

The airline also confirmed in a social media post that four flights from Jeddah will be operated to Hyderabad, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

"As part of our efforts to progressively normalise our operations between Saudi Arabia and India, we will be operating four dedicated flights from Jeddah tomorrow, 3rd March 2026, to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. These flights are being arranged to cater to customers who were already booked on our flights and have been unable to travel due to the prevailing circumstances," IndiGo said.