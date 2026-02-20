ETV Bharat / bharat

'Absolutely Unacceptable': Israel Condemns Assault On Indian Workers In Ashkelon; Attackers Nabbed

New Delhi: Israel has strongly condemned the physical assault on two Indian citizens by a group of people in Ashkelon, a video of which had gone viral on Wednesday. Calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable", the Israeli Embassy in India informed that the accused have been arrested.

In a post on X, the Embassy said the attack by "delinquents" was "absolutely unacceptable". It also confirmed that Israeli police have arrested the perpetrators. "The attack on two Indian workers yesterday (Wednesday) in Ashkelon by delinquents is absolutely unacceptable. The Israeli police have caught the perpetrators and will bring them to justice," the Embassy said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a video released by the Israeli broadcaster, KAN, showed at least two men being allegedly beaten black and blue by a group of attackers in what appeared to be a public park.

Expressing concerns over the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to look into the matter. He said, "...Two Indian citizens were brutally attacked in Ashkelon, Israel. It was a premeditated racist assault, planned over private chats. This is not the first such attack. And sadly, it may not be the last."