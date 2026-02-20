'Absolutely Unacceptable': Israel Condemns Assault On Indian Workers In Ashkelon; Attackers Nabbed
Israel has condemned the attack on two Indian workers in Ashkelon, calling it "absolutely unacceptable".
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:59 AM IST
New Delhi: Israel has strongly condemned the physical assault on two Indian citizens by a group of people in Ashkelon, a video of which had gone viral on Wednesday. Calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable", the Israeli Embassy in India informed that the accused have been arrested.
In a post on X, the Embassy said the attack by "delinquents" was "absolutely unacceptable". It also confirmed that Israeli police have arrested the perpetrators. "The attack on two Indian workers yesterday (Wednesday) in Ashkelon by delinquents is absolutely unacceptable. The Israeli police have caught the perpetrators and will bring them to justice," the Embassy said on Thursday.
The attack on two Indian workers yesterday in Ashkelon by delinquents is absolutely unacceptable.— Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) February 19, 2026
The Israeli police have caught the perpetrators and will bring them to justice.
On Wednesday, a video released by the Israeli broadcaster, KAN, showed at least two men being allegedly beaten black and blue by a group of attackers in what appeared to be a public park.
Expressing concerns over the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera urged Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to look into the matter. He said, "...Two Indian citizens were brutally attacked in Ashkelon, Israel. It was a premeditated racist assault, planned over private chats. This is not the first such attack. And sadly, it may not be the last."
Targeting the Narendra Modi-led government, Khera said it is the government's failure to generate adequate employment at home that has pushed Indian labourers to seek work in Israel. "It (government) celebrates Indo-Israel 'friendship' when sending Indian labourers there. But when our people face barbaric treatment, it falls silent and shrugs off responsibility. S Jaishankar should urgently look into the matter, confirm the victim's condition, and ensure he has access to adequate, free-of-cost medical care if required," he added.
Yesterday, two Indian citizens were brutally attacked in Ashkelon, Israel.— Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) February 18, 2026
It was a premeditated racist assault, planned over private chats. This is not the first such attack. And sadly, it may not be the last.
The government’s failure to generate adequate employment at home… pic.twitter.com/ZPFYcrrfj1
With the incident happening days before Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, Khera questioned whether the PM would raise the "issue of racism" during his visit. "PM Modi is visiting Israel soon, will he raise the issue of racism and violent attacks against Indian nationals in Israel?" he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel "next week", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. Addressing the conference of presidents of major American Jewish organisations, Netanyahu announced PM Modi's upcoming visit, noting a "tremendous alliance" between the two nations.
This will be Modi's second visit to the country, following his 2017 visit when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel.
Also Read: