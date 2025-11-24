‘Isolated Occurrence': HAL On Tejas Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show; Assures No Impact On Finances
The company said it extended its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation.
New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday issued a clarification regarding the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, terming the incident an “isolated occurrence” with no impact on operations or financials.
“We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances,” the company said in an exchange filing released today.
“We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company’s business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments,” it said.
On Friday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display during the Dubai Air Show, killing a pilot. The IAF confirmed the incident and assured that a Court of Inquiry will be set up to investigate the cause of the crash.
“An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF posted on X.
