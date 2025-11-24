ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Isolated Occurrence': HAL On Tejas Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show; Assures No Impact On Finances

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday issued a clarification regarding the Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show, terming the incident an “isolated occurrence” with no impact on operations or financials.

“We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances,” the company said in an exchange filing released today.

“We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company’s business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments,” it said.