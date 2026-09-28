ETV Bharat / bharat

ISKCON Vs ISKCON: SC Agrees To List Review Plea For Hearing On Bengaluru Temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking a review of its May 16, 2025, verdict, which held that the Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru belonged to ISKCON Bangalore.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was urged by senior advocate Shyam Divan and advocate Kartik Seth, appearing for ISKCON Mumbai, that the review plea was directed to be listed before a bench on January 22, this year.

The senior lawyer said he wanted the plea to be listed before a bench. The CJI said the review plea along with other interim pleas will be listed for hearing before a bench a week after October 5. Earlier, the CJI had agreed to consider setting up a fresh bench to hear the plea seeking review of its May 16, 2025, verdict.

The top court had earlier allowed the plea of ISKCON Bangalore challenging a Karnataka High Court order that ruled in favour of ISKCON Mumbai over control of the iconic temple and educational complex in Bengaluru.

Later, in November 2025, a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari, since retired, and A G Masih delivered a split verdict on ISKCON Mumbai’s plea seeking a review of the top court’s May 16 judgment.

On May 16, 2025, a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka, since retired, and Justice Masih had set aside the order of the Karnataka High Court and held that the property belonged to ISKCON Bangalore.

The bench had said the trial court also recorded a finding that no evidence was produced by ISKCON Mumbai about its possession of the Schedule ‘A’ property and there was absolutely no evidence to support its claim. Later, Justices Maheshwari and Masih, who were part of the bench led by Justice Oka, delivered a split verdict on ISKCON Mumbai’s plea for review of the May 16 judgment.