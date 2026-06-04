ISI-Underworld Terror Module Case: Thane Court Grants Transit Remand For Suspect
A Thane court has granted a transit remand till June 5 for a 26-year-old man arrested for his alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI.
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Thane: A Thane court has granted a transit remand till June 5 for a 26-year-old man arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS for his alleged links to a D-Company operative and Pakistan’s ISI.
Judicial Magistrate First Class S N Kannurkar on Wednesday directed investigators to produce the suspect, Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi, before the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi.
During the hearing, investigators submitted screenshots of chats and banking transactions, alleging that Huzaifa was in contact with Pakistan-based operative Yawar Khan. The court ordered compliance with all statutory safeguards during transit.
Huzaifa is said to be a close associate of Munna Jhingada, a key figure in the Mumbai underworld who is believed to be operating from Karachi. Investigative agencies have been probing the alleged Mumbai underworld-Pakistan ISI nexus and have recently conducted coordinated searches and raids at multiple locations in Mumbai in connection with the case.