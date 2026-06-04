ETV Bharat / bharat

ISI-Underworld Terror Module Case: Thane Court Grants Transit Remand For Suspect

Thane: A Thane court has granted a transit remand till June 5 for a 26-year-old man arrested in a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Maharashtra ATS for his alleged links to a D-Company operative and Pakistan’s ISI.

Judicial Magistrate First Class S N Kannurkar on Wednesday directed investigators to produce the suspect, Huzaifa Farooque Ahmed Hashmi, before the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi.