ETV Bharat / bharat

NIA To Probe Punjab Arms Drop Case, Suspect ISI Operatives Planning Blasts In Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a case involving a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that was recovered from Punjab in February. This follows intelligence inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its handlers to conduct terror attacks in several places across India, including Punjab and Delhi.

According to the intelligence report provided to India's premier terror investigative agency, which this correspondent has seen, ISI operative Jasvir Choudhary has been attempting terror attacks through India-based recruits.

The NIA now believes the February consignment dropped in Punjab across the border using drones, and later seized by the Punjab Police, was part of this terror conspiracy. According to the intelligence report, Choudhary has been in constant touch with his Indian operatives through social media platforms like WhatsApp.

The NIA registered the case on March 21 under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; sections 18 and 20 of the UAPA, 1967; Section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act, 1904; and Section 25(1)(D) of the Arms Act, 1959.

After taking over the case from Punjab Police, the NIA registered an FIR on March 21. The FIR stated that on February 10, the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab police received credible information that on the direction of Pakistani operative Jasvir Choudhary, his Indian associates obtained a large consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs via drones from across the Indo-Pak border, with the intention to carry out IED blasts at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India, to cause loss of life and property.

In fact, the NIA took over the case following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The intelligence report said that Jasvir Choudhary has formed a group with the help of Indian collaborators.