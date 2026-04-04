NIA To Probe Punjab Arms Drop Case, Suspect ISI Operatives Planning Blasts In Delhi, Punjab
Jasvir Choudhary, a Pakistan intelligence operative, is believed to have formed groups across India to execute terror attacks, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a case involving a large consignment of arms, ammunition, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that was recovered from Punjab in February. This follows intelligence inputs that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its handlers to conduct terror attacks in several places across India, including Punjab and Delhi.
According to the intelligence report provided to India's premier terror investigative agency, which this correspondent has seen, ISI operative Jasvir Choudhary has been attempting terror attacks through India-based recruits.
The NIA now believes the February consignment dropped in Punjab across the border using drones, and later seized by the Punjab Police, was part of this terror conspiracy. According to the intelligence report, Choudhary has been in constant touch with his Indian operatives through social media platforms like WhatsApp.
The NIA registered the case on March 21 under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; sections 18 and 20 of the UAPA, 1967; Section 4 of the Explosives Substance Act, 1904; and Section 25(1)(D) of the Arms Act, 1959.
After taking over the case from Punjab Police, the NIA registered an FIR on March 21. The FIR stated that on February 10, the State Special Operation Cell of Punjab police received credible information that on the direction of Pakistani operative Jasvir Choudhary, his Indian associates obtained a large consignment of arms, ammunition and IEDs via drones from across the Indo-Pak border, with the intention to carry out IED blasts at various places in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India, to cause loss of life and property.
In fact, the NIA took over the case following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The intelligence report said that Jasvir Choudhary has formed a group with the help of Indian collaborators.
“He (Jasvir Choudhary) is smuggling arms, ammunition and IEDs from Pakistan through the Punjab border and providing them to his Indian collaborators. Their intention is to carry out large-scale terrorist acts and bomb blasts in various cities of India, Delhi and Punjab, to destroy the peace and integrity of India,” the intelligence inputs provided to the NIA stated.
Although the Punjab Police arrested one of the Indian recruits, identified as Shubham Kumar alias Shubham Srivastava (hailing from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh), who had collected the consignment of arms and ammunition on February 10, the agencies believe that Choudhary might have formed similar groups to carry out terror acts elsewhere in the country.
Following Shubham's interrogation, it was found that the IED was meant to carry out targeted attacks in multiple states. The consignment was recovered from Dargarh on the Amritsar-Jalandhar GT Road.
It is worth mentioning that the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday busted a Pakistan-linked sabotage and espionage module, and arrested four persons allegedly working on behest of handlers across the border to spread terror.
According to the ATS, the accused were tasked with conducting reconnaissance of prominent institutions, vehicles and railway signal boxes, and carrying out arson to create panic and damage public property across UP.