ETV Bharat / bharat

ISI-Linked Module Planned Attacks On Delhi Temple, Dhaba, Military Camp: Probe

New Delhi: Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI had allegedly planned attacks on a historic temple in Delhi, a popular dhaba on the Delhi-Sonipat highway and a military camp in Haryana through operatives linked to the Shahzad Bhatti module, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the revelations emerged during the interrogation of nine alleged operatives of the module arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell under their 'Gang Bust Operation 2.0' from multiple states.

Investigators found that one of the accused had conducted reconnaissance of a historic temple in Delhi and sent photographs of the premises to Pakistan-based handlers through social media platforms, the source said. The module had allegedly planned to target police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at the temple and carry out firing to create panic and disruption, he said.